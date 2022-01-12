01/12/2022 at 08:04 CET

Rafa bernardo

Taxes are always a source of political controversy, and in electoral times – such as those that begin now, with the elections in Castilla y León as the first milestone – much more. And the tributary melon is going to open shortly within the coalition government, because the intermittent tensions that have occurred in this matter throughout the legislature between PSOE and United We Can (UP) are going to become non-extendable. The key date, they point out from within the Executive, will be the presentation of the White Book on the Tax Reform, which has to be done throughout February; But first, this Friday, it will be possible to start contrasting positions, because the second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, plans to talk about taxation in the debate that she will hold with the French economist Thomas Piketty at the Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid.

This dialogue, organized by the left-wing think tank Institute for Cultural Studies and Social Change (IECCS) and entitled “Transforming the present, imagining the future: beyond precariousness and inequalities”, is one of the milestones in the process of building a future candidacy for Díaz with a view to the next general elections, and therefore the vice-president’s team is preparing with special care. Again, like a few weeks ago with Pope Francis, it involves a face-to-face dialogue between the Minister of Labor and a leading international figure; But unlike the meeting with the Pontiff, which was a private audience, on this occasion Díaz will publicly measure his ideas with those of a respected social scientist. Knowing that what is said will be scrutinized carefully, the vice president’s team wants to launch far-reaching messages, and among other matters they will talk about taxes, confirm sources in their environment.

February, the key month

With the ground already prepared by what Díaz says with Piketty, the differences with the PSOE in taxes will be decisively accentuated Before the end of February, they say in United We Can, because that is when that report commissioned last April by the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has to be presented to 17 experts to “analyze in depth the tax system […] and modernize it to adapt it to the challenges of the 21st century & rdquor ;. In the purple formation they believe that this charge was already a delaying maneuver by the PSOE to avoid touching taxes in recent months, and they also anticipate that its drafting will not satisfy their demands for higher taxation for the highest incomes; In any case, they want to wait for the document to be presented before discussing the differences with the PSOE in fiscal matters, in order to respect the forms of the coalition government.

In the party led by Ione Belarra they are especially concerned because this week, in an interview on Cadena Ser, the Prime Minister described the tax reform as “necessary & rdquor ;, but to add then that” obviously, we will have to do it as we go seeing that economic growth consolidates & rdquor ;; something that they see in UP as “to be situating in a framework of non-compliance with the Government & rdquor; agreed in December 2019 by the two parties that formed the Coalition Executive. “Until now, almost nothing has been done in tax matters, with the excuse of the commission of experts; As soon as the report is in, we can start to claim compliance with the program and we will give one of the battles that are more important and more beautiful for us, because this is going to reduce the differences between rich and poor & rdquor ;, they point from the purple formation. In the PSOE-UP agreement of 2019 it is proposed to study the taxation of large fortunes “in order that they contribute to a fairer and more progressive tax system”, a new green tax system “always avoiding that any modification falls on the middle and working classes “or continue to increase the rates in the highest sections of personal income tax, among other things.

The last major controversy between PSOE and UP over fiscal policies occurred during the negotiation of the General State Budgets of 2022, and held for a few days in the air the accounts, which took the Treasury to admit the requirement of the dwellings to include already for this year the setting of the minimum rate of corporation tax for large companies at 15%.

Tax reform: Green, digital and oriented to the harmonization of heritage

The experts who have to present their report before the end of February have as their mission to analyze the entire tax system – which includes “direct and indirect taxation and other public revenues” – from the point of view of “economic efficiency and also from interpersonal, territorial and gender equity “. But the Treasury commission places special emphasis on some areas: the White Paper “will focus especially on the environmental taxation; corporate taxation; the taxation of the digitized economy; the taxation of emerging economic activities, as well as the application and implementation of the harmonization of property taxation “.

In some of these aspects, the Government has already taken measures, such as the aforementioned setting of the minimum corporate rate at 15%, or the approval of the new taxes on financial transactions and the activity of digital platforms -the so-called rates. Tobin and Google-; in others, almost everything remains to be done, and the political opposition will be tenacious: the rise in the diesel tax fell from the last two budgets due to the rejection of the PNV, and the harmonization of assets led to a declaration war between the Government of the Community of Madrid (which grants this tribute to 100%) and the Minister of Finance, in addition to other parliamentary partners of the Executive.