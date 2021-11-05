11/05/2021 at 19:04 CET

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez / Rosa María Sánchez

The parliamentary group of Unidas Podemos has presented, alone, a total of 14 partial amendments to the draft State Budget law that, among other issues, propose ending the zero taxation of the wealth tax that exists in autonomous communities such as Madrid.

The tax Heritage it is assigned to the autonomous communities. State legislation includes a rate to tax the taxpayers’ assets by sections from tax bases of 167,129 euros. But each autonomous community can raise or lower the tax rates and even leave them at zero, as is the case in Madrid. The greater or lesser collection of this tribute goes to the regional coffers.

In order to guarantee that all Spanish taxpayers (not counting the provincial regimes of the Basque Country and Navarra) pay a minimum of the Heritage tax, the amendment presented by the purple group proposes create a state tranche of the tax to ensure that all autonomous communities are taxed, at least, in accordance with the state scale of the tax.

The text adds that the part of the tax paid in each of the autonomous communities would be subtracted from the resulting state fee.

Consequences

With this model, Madrid taxpayers, for example, would pay for the state portion of the wealth tax and since nothing paid in the autonomous community could be deducted (since the tax, in practice, has been canceled), the entire collection would go to the state.

At the other extreme, taxpayers in a community with regional rates equal to or higher than those of the state rate, would end up paying zero euros in the state section and all the collection would go to the region’s coffers.

Higher rates

In addition, the partial amendments presented by the Unidos Podemos group alone also raise the tax rate for assets from 2,673,999 euros. For the section between this amount and 5,347,998 euros, it is proposed to raise the tax rate by one point, to 2.7%. It is also proposed to raise one point, to 2.2%, the taxation of assets between 5,347,998 and 10,695,996 euros. From this amount there is a rise of two points, up to 4.5%

Cultural voucher

PSOE and United We Can also have agreed on several amendments. Among them stands out one related to the cultural bonus of 400 euros that all young people who turn 18 years old in 2022 will receive. After the controversy that arose around what activities the bonus would cover, the two government parties want to introduce a change to emphasize that it will be a decision of the Government through a regulation. In addition, with regard to its future configuration, they mention the general law of subsidies “so that the regulations on subsidies are only applicable when expressly provided”.