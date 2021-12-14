In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

A very complete 11-inch tablet with high resolution to play and be creative thanks to its digital pen. It even comes with gifts to turn it into a laptop.

Tablets can replace a lot of laptop functions. As an example this tablet Huawei MatePad 11 that you can find on offer on the Huawei website. It is not only a perfect tablet for watching videos, but also for creating.

And now, during Huawei’s Christmas offers, you can find this tablet for only 449 euros with free shipping. Plus, you don’t just get a tablet, you get 3 vital accessories as a gift.

This tablet has a 2.5K screen and 120 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it has a Snapdragon 865 processor, which makes it one of the most powerful Android tablets.

This tablet usually costs 499 euros, so you’re going to save 50 euros in a top quality product that can accompany you every day wherever you go as it is so compact and light.

With the purchase of this tablet you will take the second generation digital pen Huawei M-Pencil so you can take notes or draw. But it is that you will also get away without costing you a penny more a HUAWEI MatePad 11 Keyboard cover and keyboard and a Bluetooth mouse.

This combination will allow you to turn this Huawei MatePad 11 into a laptop when you need it.

But it also works perfectly with laptops. Functions like Huawei Share allows you to work on the touch screen of your tablet with programs from your computer.

Its 11-inch screen occupies practically the entire front, has a 2.5K resolution and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It even has low blue light certification to take care of your eyes.

It has WiFi 6 to connect to the internet faster, important when you want to stream video in the highest possible quality.

You can get this tablet Huawei MatePad 11 on offer for 449 euros with the three exclusive gifts in the Huawei online store in Spain. Shipping is free and fast delivery, perfect for a luxurious gift this Christmas.

