Vertigo games the specialist aspect in the edition and development of Virtual Reality of the Koch Media Group, Y Anotherway a Virtual Reality development studio with roots in Microsoft Hololens and Activision, launched today unplugged, the acclaimed virtual reality music game, on PC VR (Valve Index Controller compatible headsets only). The launch is accompanied by a free update on both Meta Quest and PC VR * that incorporates an exclusive and bespoke song by the band Steel Panther among the game’s list of rock songs, which has more than 20 songs. Unplugged was first released on Quest in October of this year and received very positive feedback from both the community and well-known VR specialists.

You can watch the launch trailer on PC VR * with the exclusive Steel Panther theme at the link below.

Exclusive collaboration with the rock band Steel Panther

Unplugged is about performing hard rock on a virtual stage, which couldn’t be more appropriate for Steel Panther’s inimitable frontman Satchel. Having him as a mentor in the game, guiding players on their path to virtual rock stardom elevates the rock ‘n roll look and feel of Unplugged. The fact that Steel Panther went one step further by creating ‘Unplug Yourself’, a custom-made theme for the game, is a dream come true for Anotherway. In this sense, the developers have commented that “we are delighted that Steel Panther has created a song for us. As longtime fans of the band, having Satchel in the tutorial was a great achievement. We weren’t expecting to expand the relationship to the point where Steel Panther would compose a custom song for Unplugged. They embody the spirit of the game to perfection and we are very happy to continue working with them ”.

‘Easy Peasy’ difficulty mode and pass-through functionality

In addition to an exclusive Steel Panther song, the update also includes a new ‘Easy Peasy’ difficulty level for both platforms. The PC VR * version of Unplugged also includes all previously released game updates. For all Quest 2 users, Unplugged now supports mixed reality through Quest Passthrough, which allows them to mix the virtual game scene in their living room. Taking the stage and seeing your family and friends cheering for you as you play is a perfect combination that arrives just in time for Christmas.

Edited by Vertigo Games and developed by Anotherway, Unplugged now available on PC VR * (* only with hand-tracking technology). The Quest version is available now with a suggested retail price of € 24.99.