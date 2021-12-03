Sean O’Malley seems to be getting over his desire to take on Cody Garbrandt.

For most of the past year Sean O’Malley and Garbrandt fought over social media. O’Malley repeatedly tried to get Garbrandt’s attention for a fight. On one of his attempts he yelled “No Love” after his knockout win over Kris Moutinho at UFC 260 in July.

However, O’Malley’s attempts were unsuccessful. Now Garbrandt is set to make his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France on the UFC 269 main card next week. But while the two will undoubtedly cross paths next week, O’Malley says the event will go off without a hitch. Sean has put the dispute behind him, as Garbrandt dropped to 125 pounds.

“Now he’s a flyweight,” O’Malley said. He no longer has muscle. You cannot choose to fight someone below your weight class. He’s a flyweight now, I’m a bantamweight, so there’s nothing that interests me there. “

Cody Garbrandt isn’t the only former UFC 269 bantamweight champion O’Malley has spoken with in the past.

Sean O’Malley also engaged in a war of words with two-time former champion Dominick Cruz. And while O’Malley is prepared to leave Garbrandt behind, “Suga” was less gracious when talking about Cruz and Munhoz.

“He was wrong,” O’Malley said of Cruz. “I challenged him and Pedro Munhoz, and now they are in the preliminaries. I guess it doesn’t really matter. They will be paid the same whether they are on the main card or in the preliminaries, they will pay me the same whether I fought on the main card or in the preliminaries. So when it comes to making money, I don’t care, but for your ego, that must have hurt. There is talk of one of the best bantamweights in history and you are in the preliminaries. I don’t even know if he will lead the preliminaries. “

O’Malley maintains his belief that his fights are much more relevant to fans despite not being ranked.

“It makes sense that the Pedro vs. Dominick is in the preliminaries. I have not spoken to anyone who is very excited about that fight. They are both in the top 10, I’m pretty sure. Paiva and I are not even qualified, and we are opening the main card, so I think it just shows that I am the unranked champion. “

While the “unranked champion” is going too far, the UFC has not hesitated to believe that O’Malley is a future star for the promoter.

Since he joined the organization, five of his seven fights have been on the main card. If O’Malley manages to get the job done against Paiva next weekend, a fight against Dominick Cruz could be possible. But if not, O’Malley already has his sights set on a man who recently challenged him, Adrián Yáñez.

“I thought about the good fight Adrián Yáñez had last time,” O’Malley said. “I thought it would be a good match, I challenged him and he accepted. He said I want ranked opponents, but I don’t know where he heard that from. I have challenged ranked fighters, but have never specifically said that I am looking for a ranked opponent. I have challenged Dominick Cruz, Pedro Munhoz, Petr (Yan), Cody, but I’m not really worried about having a ranked opponent. I think Adrián Yáñez would be a good match. Obviously, without discounting Paiva, I have to go out and take care of him first, but I think regardless of that, Yáñez is a good next fight. People want it.

However, O’Malley has to deal with Raulian Paiva first at UFC 269. The former flyweight is 21-3, coming off a win over Sean O’Malley’s teammate Kyler Phillips.