Christian Nodal, a photo of his childhood circulates. Unrecognizable?

Christian Nodal generated a stir after circulating in a recent photograph in which the “composer“He shared a meme in which he assured, this is how he looked when he was little.

The singer, Christian Nodal, accompanied the snapshot with a message dedicated to all those who did not believe in him when he was just beginning in his career “, he commented.

The image of “Belinda’s fiancé“With a certain air of irony, he published the tender childhood photograph that filled his followers with joy. In it he can be seen wearing a white tank top and with a Spiderman doll in his mouth.

Even if Christian nodal began his concern for music from adolescence, it was at 18 years when the “native of Caborca”, released his first single “Goodbye Love“.

The interpreter of “regional mexican“Born in Sonora on January 11, 1999, Christian Jesús González Nodal, has had unstoppable success thanks to various songs such as” Bottle after bottle “,” Nace un b0rrach0 “,” They didn’t tell you badly “,” Pa “Forget about her”, among many others, most of which address the issue of heartbreak.

The outstanding with Grammy and Billboard Awards, began his career and had the support of important figures such as Julión Álvarez, who was his godfather and launched him to success, revealed the same ranchera interpreter.

Composing is very important to me. I don’t compose enough to say: “With this one I will win a thousand more records.” I compose because I need to, because it is a way to bring out all the emotional charge that I can bring at some point, the young musician mentioned.

It should be remembered that Christian Jesús González Nodal ventured as “judge of La Voz“, contest where he met Belinda, with whom he has a relationship of more than a year.

The “son of Silvia Christina Nodal and Jaime González” has become the target of the spotlight for his controversial relationship with the “Princess of Pop” to whom he gave an engagement ring in Spain.

The couple, whom users affectionately call “Los Nodeli”, shared the great moment on social networks with their fans and as they anticipated, they are preparing a beautiful wedding worth remembering for both of them, revealed in a recent exclusive to Who magazine .