Univisión Sirey Moran is one of the big favorites to win NBL

Nuestra Belleza Latina returned to the television screens just a couple of weeks ago, and there have been many emotions that the show has caused among the public until today.

And beyond the new concept that Univisión has wanted to promote, with a reality show in which the conventional beauty stereotypes that reigned for years in that competition no longer set the pace of the competition, the program is loaded with human stories of empowered women who they fight against their own challenges, who with grace and beauty enchant the viewers.

Former beauty queens, models, presenters, communicators, and above all, young people ready to prove themselves in the different tests, have been giving their best to be able to convince the judges and the public that each one is worthy of the crown they hold. Castilian migbelis.

And together with the competition that Lupita Valero, Raishmar Carrillo, Yelus Ballestas, Génesis Suero, Mía Dio, Jaky Magaña, Melsissa Alemán, Clauvid Dály, Sirey Moran and Fabién Laurencio de la Concepción are giving, the loyal followers of each girl have been very active in networks, encouraging their pupils and eager to know more about them and see them in all their facets.

That is why we have decided to share with the fans of Nuestra Belleza Latina en Right now, in this article, unseen photos of the contestants, so that they can analyze them in greater detail, and incidentally even have a kind of collection of images of the girls , which until now have already proven to be unique and authentic.

And that was precisely the intention of Univisión since the auditions began to choose the participants, defending the search for that powerful woman who represents Latin women, with her talent and character, as well as her personal history.

“NBL is for all women and above all women. She will accompany the contestants in their inspiring experiences and will reveal their fears and joys when they represent the true beauty of Latinas, inside and out, ”said Univision, referring to the return of Nuestra Belleza Latina.

“Nuestra Belleza Latina aims to find the most talented and driven Hispanics in the United States, who will compete to break the stereotypes of beauty in society,” added Univision.

And while the competition continues and we know who of the 10 contestants who are already in the Mansion will advance, we want to share with you these unpublished photos of the girls in a makeup session in which experts managed to highlight that beauty of each one that makes them precious to all and shine brightly.

Check out these snapshots of the girls captured at the third gala last Sunday, and let us know who impressed you the most.