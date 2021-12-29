

Benoit Paire is frustrated by his situation and claims to feel mentally drained.

The French tennis player Benoit paire, member of the ATP ranking and who was located within the world top 20 in the month of January 2016 (18), came out this Wednesday with some statements in which he claims to be fed up with COVID-19 after having suffered the disease 250 times.

The talented but sometimes controversial tennis player gave the statement on social networks, making his frustration very clear and stating that “He’s fed up with the situation.”

“Hello, my name is Benoit Paire and for the 250th time I test positive for COVID-19”, expressed the French in Twitter. “I honestly can’t deal with this Covid shit anymore. That as I am? Because of the Covid I have snot, but because of all these quarantines spent in a hotel room on the other side of the world, I don’t feel good mentally. Last year was tough, and this year starts exactly the same!“He added.

Paire vented his anger and commented on what many victims of the pandemic have been thinking in recent months with the pandemic of COVID-19.

As if that were not enough, the racket indicated that his situation has not caused him to speak out against the vaccine, but quite the opposite. However, he reflects that nothing makes sense if people cannot live as they were before the pandemic.

“Just one thing, I am 100% in favor of the vaccine, but let’s live as before the Covid, if not, I do not see sense”, he assured.

Finally he took the opportunity to go directly to the ATP, calling for them to defend those players who may be experiencing a situation of mental exhaustion for quarantines like him.

“It’s secondary, but ATP, how do you defend the players in my case?”

Although it seemed like a typical joke of the Day of the Innocents, At no time did the tennis player back down or post another message after the statement. But to date he has not recorded how he could have suffered so many times from the virus.

In just over 10 years of career, Paire has 3 ATP singles titles, one ATP doubles title and six ATP challenger.

