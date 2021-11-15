

Abidal and Hamrahoui met in Barcelona recently.

Éric Abidal, former Barcelona player and former French international, will appear shortly as a witness at the mysterious assault on PSG player Kheira Hamraoui and why he had come to be linked to his colleague Aminata Diallo.

As reported this Monday by the newspaper Le Monde and Le Parisien, the Versailles prosecutor, Maryvonne Caillibotte, confirmed that Abidal – also a former sports director of Barcelona – He will be questioned “soon” and does not rule out that the former footballer’s wife will also be summoned.

A revenge for a possible extramarital affair now gains strength as the main hypothesis of aggression. The Hamraoui’s phone SIM card was in Abidal’s name, confirming, in the eyes of the researchers, a close relationship between the two.

Likewise, the player attacked on November 4 and Diallo, who witnessed the blows, heard one of the assailants say: “So what’s up? Do we sleep with married men?

Hamraoui (31 years old) she was hit in the legs with an iron bar by two hooded men on the night of November 4 while driving with his PSG colleague Diallo, who was detained for 36 hours, but was later released without charge for lack of evidence.

The researchers initially suspected that Diallo had orchestrated the attack on Hamraoui, with the intention of injure her and be able to have more minutes of play.

Both work in the same position offensive medium. However, what was revealed today by Le Monde could give a definitive turn to the investigation.

Le Monde also contacted Abidal’s lawyer, Olivier Martin, who said that “I would say absolutely nothing” on that matter.

In demonstrations to Le Parisien, however, he specified that has not yet been called to declare and that if it is “he will present himself voluntarily andwill answer all the questions that are asked. It is neither directly nor indirectly linked to the attack on Hamraoui, ”said Martin.

The former Barcelona and Monaco player, who overcame severe liver cancer in 2011 After undergoing a transplant, he was hired by Canal + to comment on the matches of the Champions League this season.

As Le Monde recalls, Hamrahoui and Abidal met in Barcelona recently. The player was in the Catalan entity from 2018 to June 2021 and the former footballer served as Blaugrana sports director between 2018 and 2020.

