

Benfica players celebrate after scoring one of the 7 goals against Belenenses.

The Covid-19 returned to do its thing in the football of Portugal and the Benfica took advantage of that to star in a controversial 7-0 win against Belenenses, a team that presented up to nine infections prior to this commitment and that supposedly faked an injury to cause the suspension of the meeting.

Benfica only needed 45 minutes with the accelerator on to score up to 7 goals from a team that had to resort to aligning its two substitute goalkeepers to comply with this match corresponding to the 12th date of the highest division of Portuguese football.

Portuguese side Belenenses have nine players in their XI, including two keepers, for their game vs. Benfica after the club had a COVID-19 outbreak. Benfica currently lead 7-0 at HT 😳 pic.twitter.com/lvpaqob3OI – B / R Football (@brfootball) November 27, 2021

From minute 1, the agony began for the Belenenses who received the first touchdown as a result of an own goal from their defender Kau. Meanwhile the Swiss Haris Seferovic joined the party to score two goals in the 14th and 39th minutes.

The most outstanding player on the pitch was Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, who scored three goals in the 32nd minute. 36 ‘and 45’ and Benfica became the first player to score a hat-trick as a visitor in the first half since Joao Pinto did it in 1994 against Sporting.

For his part, the German Julian Weigl also participated in the win with a goal at 27 ‘.

Match between Benfica and Belenenses was suspended

For the second half, Benfica coach Jorge Jesús made the five allowed changes, which served to give opportunities to those players who do not see action frequently, however the authorities decided to suspend the meeting after a Belenenses player allegedly faked an injury.

The game is going to be suspended, as is logical. It shouldn’t even have started. The biggest beating in the history of the Portuguese first division will continue to be a 14-0 (which has occurred twice). https://t.co/6hp4sXQvwZ— MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) November 27, 2021

With this victory, Benfica is the momentary leader of Portuguese football with 31 points, followed by Porto and Sporting Clube de Portugal with 29 points each and one game less.

For its part, Belenenses is in position 16 of the table with 8 points and serious chances of descending.

