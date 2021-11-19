

Joe Biden listens during the 2021 North American Leaders Summit (NALS) at the White House.

Photo: Alex Wong / .

The president of United States, Joe Biden announced on Thursday that his government is evaluating a possible diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing., which would mean that no American official would attend the event.

“It’s something we’re considering,” Biden said., in response to a question from reporters at the White House at the beginning of his bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Washington Post newspaper announced Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the government’s plans, that the White House is expected to announce that neither Biden nor any other US government official will attend the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

According to the newspaper, this diplomatic boycott It would be in reaction to human rights abuses by the Chinese Executive, without harming US athletes.

According to newspaper sources, the Biden Administration has not yet made a decision, although a formal recommendation in this regard has been made to the US president, which is expected to be approved before the end of this month.

Sources indicated that the timing of this process has nothing to do with the virtual meeting last Monday (Tuesday in China) between Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

The White House did not mention in the statement issued after the meeting that the topic of the Olympics had been raised.

In its note, the United States Government limited itself to pointing out that Biden conveyed to Xi Washington’s concerns about “practices in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, as well as human rights in a broad way ”.

Asked about it at her daily press conference, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki clarified this Thursday that both presidents did not speak about the Olympics during the virtual meeting on Monday.

Even so, and without giving details about a possible diplomatic boycott, Psaki said that The US is concerned about “human rights abuses” by the Chinese government in places like the northwestern province of Xinjiang.

The Post noted that for months, officials from the Biden Executive have remained silent and have refused to speculate whether the president would support a total boycott of those games, which I would assume that no US athlete would participate, one partial or none.

However, now that the virtual summit between Biden and Xi has already taken place, the newspaper sources said, there are fewer reasons to delay the announcement of a diplomatic boycott.

In that sense, The Washington Post pointed out that the US Government will inform its allies of the decision, although it will allow them to adopt their own resolutions on the matter.

Democratic and Republican legislators, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, have advocated for the diplomatic boycott in protest of human rights abuses in China.

