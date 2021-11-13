

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen prepares to drive in the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix sprint.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA), has sanctioned the Dutch driver Max Verstappen with $ 57,256.75 dollars, for touching the wing of Lewis Hamilton’s car prior to the Sprint Race qualifying for the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix.

According to the stewards of Formula 1, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen touched and examined the wing of his car and Hamilton’s Mercedes, “Looking for” some irregularity.

Being an unprecedented act of sanction, the The FIA ​​decided to fine the Dutch driver only monetarily, with more than $ 50,000 dollars and not in a sporting way.

The commissioners consider that Verstappen does not apply any force when touching the aileron and that clearly does not cause any damage. Beyond that, they acknowledge that this is done by other drivers and that it could have been dangerous.

Formula 1 sanction to Lewis Hamilton

On the other hand, Formula One sanctioned the British driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes for an irregularity in his car, this caused him to start last in the qualifying sprint race for this Saturday’s Brazilian Grand Prix, a serious blow in his fight for the title.

“Lewis Hamilton has been declassified from the qualifying session Friday for a technical infraction related to the DRS system ”, indicated Formula One on Twitter.

After dominating the qualifiers on Friday, the seven-time world champion driver had to start in the first position, however, the stewards found irregularities in the movable rear wing (DRS) of his car, a part that reduces downforce so the vehicle gains more speed.

