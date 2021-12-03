

Up to three players would be involved in the falsification of vaccination cards against Covid-19.

Photo: Julio Aguilar / .

The NFL announced Thursday a three-game suspension for Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Antonio Brown for having falsified your vaccination card against Covid-19 to be able to participate in the season.

The top football body applied the same punishment to two other players: Mike Edwards, who is currently on the Buccaneers roster; and John Franklin III, which the Tampa Bay franchise disposed of last August before the season began.

#Bucs WR Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards have each been suspended without pay for the next three games for misrepresenting their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocol. They have accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal. – Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2021

The league said in a statement that the three acted together to falsify their evidence vaccination against coronavirus. “All three players have accepted the sanction and have waived their right to appeal,” the NFL said.

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA), which is the players union of the american football league, participated in the investigation about this violation of the coronavirus protocol.

The NFL and NFLPA recalled in a joint note that “the health and safety” of the league’s players and personnel is their “number one priority.”

The ESPN network assured that the three sanctioned players are already vaccinated after having admitted his guilt in what happened.

Brown and Edwards They will be able to return to the competition on December 26 in the Buccaneers game against the Carolina Panthers.

The sanction is not a great sporting setback for Brown, who has been recovering from an ankle injury for several weeks and that he is not yet in a position to play again.

Suspicions about this case began when Steven Ruiz, who was Brown’s personal chef, told The Tampa Bay Times in mid-November that the player had asked him to get him a fake vaccination card for him and his girlfriend, model Cydney Moreau.

Ruiz couldn’t get those cards, but weeks later, and always according to the cook’s story, Brown showed him the cards the player had gotten for him and his girlfriend.

