John Newbery is a protocol developer for Bitcoin with nine years of experience designing, coding, testing, shipping, and supporting highly available scalable software. He began his participation in the BITconf 2021, saying that when he thinks about Bitcoin, he does so by imagining what he wants to build, what he wants to make available to the world. “What everyone wants in the world is to be able to store value and transfer it into the system they want to build. And, on this, no organism can corrupt it ».

The system that as a developer you want to build is a consensus between people, for people. For this, the properties that must be met are: Privacy, scalability and decentralization. So, you can build a system that can reach everyone in the world, and that can work.

For this, the system has to be compatible, a large property of Bitcoin which seeks incentives for nodes. Such incentives can help grow nodes to stay honest. As described by Satoshi Nakamoto in the Bitcoin whitepaper.

John Newbery at laBITconf 2021

Past Bitcoin updates

Following that, Newbery reminisced a bit about the past, and did a count on the updates that have helped Bitcoin’s privacy on the Blockchain. Among them, he mentioned Pay to Script Hash known as (P2SH), which allows the expenditure of Bitcoin based on the satisfaction of the script whose hash is specified within the transaction.

“In 2012, there was this update that you basically paid to have a hash that helped specify conditions for spending,” he said. He also spoke of SegWit is a solution devised in order to solve the problem of the malleability of Bitcoin transactions and improve its scalability.

Finally, he talked about Taproot, which improved Bitcoin’s privacy and ability to create complex smart contracts.

Once this tour was done and after having presented a Bitcoin graph with user data that showed the growth of use by people, he entered the proposals that as a developer he suggests will make an improvement in the Bitcoin Blockchain.

Suggested updates for BTC

To do this, he talked about Signature Aggregation, which allows multiple signatures to be condensed in a compact way. The expert said that signature aggregation offers improved privacy and storage benefits over the current Bitcoin implementation. In other words, with this update you could have the same transaction and a single signature on all inputs.

Another update that he suggests is the implementation of Delegation, which he explained through graftroot, g’root and entroot, that they will be able to have more privacy with the different roots. In this regard, he did not offer further details.

And finally, he spoke of Covenants, which in the expert’s words will be focused on the Stack. Which will help a much more transparent Bitcoin model. The developer also spoke a bit about the benefits that the Lightning Network provides to Bitcoin, highlighting that it offers one of the most powerful options to improve the scalability of Bitcoin.

