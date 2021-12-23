12/23/2021

The fight for classification of the Golden Boot 2021-22 continues to live new chapters in this final stretch of the year.

To this day, the Norwegian forward from Molde, Ohi Omoijuanfo, is the leader of the Golden Boot with 40.5 points (27 goals), ahead of Thomas Lehne Olsen, from the Norwegian Lillestrom SK. Both no longer have the possibility to add as the Nordic country championship has ended.

LEWANDOWSKI, ‘TOP 3’

With the advancement of the major European leagues, they already appear in the top positions of the classification the Golden Boot 2021-22 players like Robert Lewandowski, Dusan Vlahovic, Mohamed salah, Patrik schick, Karim Benzema, Erling haaland Y Ciro Immobile.

GOLDEN BOOT CLASSIFICATION 2021-22

Ohi Omoijuanfo (Molde): 40.5 points (27 goals) *Thomas Olsen (Lillestrom SK): 39 points (26 goals) *Robert Lewandowski (Bayern): 38 points (19 goals)Veton Berisha (V. Stavanger): 33 points (22 goals) *Patrik SCHICK (Leverkusen): 32 points (16 goals)Dusan VLAHOVIC (Fiorentina): 32 points (16 goals)Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): 30 points (15 goals)Mohamed SALAH (Liverpool): 30 points (15 goals)Mikkel dahl (HB Torshavn): 27 points (27 goals) *Ricardo Gomes (P. from Belgrade) 27 points (18 goals) *Erling HAALAND (B. Dortmund): 26 points (13 goals)Ciro IMMOBILE (Lazio): 26 points (13 goals)

* Goals scored in the five main European leagues (Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue1) are valued with two points. The goals scored in the leagues between the sixth and the twenty-first are worth one and a half points.

The Golden Boot It is an award awarded annually by the sports media that are part of the European Sports Media and has been delivered uninterruptedly since 1968.

GOLDEN BOOT PALMARÉS

2020-21 – R. Lewandowski (Bayern): 41 goals (82 points)

2019-20 – C. Immobile (Lazio): 36 goals (72 points)

2018-19 – L. Messi (Barcelona): 36 goals (72 points)

2017-18 – L. Messi (Barcelona): 34 goals (68 points)

2016-17 – L. Messi (Barcelona): 37 goals (74 points)

2015-16 – L. Suarez (Barcelona): 40 goals (80 points)

2014-15 – C. Ronaldo (R. Madrid): 48 goals (96 points)

2013-14 – C. Ronaldo (R. Madrid) and L. Suárez (Liverpool): 31 goals (62 points)

2012-13 – L. Messi (Barcelona): 46 goals (92 points)

2011-12 – L. Messi (Barcelona): 50 goals (100 points)

2010-11 – C. Ronaldo (R. Madrid): 40 goals (80 points)

2009-10 – L. Messi (Barcelona): 34 goals (68 points)