12/12/2021

Act. At 11:45 CET

The classification of the Golden Boot 2021/2022 updated. To this day, the forward of Molde, Ohi Omoijuanfo, is the co-leader of the Golden Boot with 39 points (26 goals scored), the same as Thomas Lehne Olsen, from the Lillestrom.

Those who have already entered the ‘top 10’ are Robert Lewandowski, Dusan Vlahovic, Mohamed Salah and Ciro Immobile. The Bayern striker, last year’s Golden Boot, is already fourth with 32 points (16 goals).

GOLDEN BOOT CLASSIFICATION

Ohi Omoijuanfo (Molde): 39 points (26 goals) *Thomas Lehne Olsen (Lillestrom SK): 39 points (26 goals) *Veton Berisha (Viking Stavanger): 33 points (22 goals) *Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich): 32 points (16 goals)Dusan VLAHOVIC (Fiorentina): 30 points (15 goals)Mohamed SALAH (Liverpool): 28 points (14 goals)Mikel Dahl (HB Tórshavn): 27 points (27 goals) *Ricardo Gomes (Partizan Belgrade) 27 points (18 goals) *Ciro IMMOBILE (Lazio): 26 points (13 goals)Henri Anier (Paide Linnameeskond): 26 points (26 goals) *Karim Benzema (Real Madrid): 24 points (12 goals)Patrik SCHICK (Leverkusen): 24 points (12 goals)Zakaria Beglarishvili (FCI Levadia): 24 points (24 goals) *Erling HAALAND (Borussia Dortmund): 22 points (11 goals)

* Goals scored in the five main European leagues (Liga, Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue1) are valued with two points. The goals scored in the leagues between the sixth and the twenty-first are worth one and a half points.

The Golden Boot 2021/2022 It is an award awarded annually by the sports media that are part of the European Sports Media and has been delivered uninterruptedly since 1968.