12/03/2021 at 08:00 CET

The At. Mineiro is the champion of the Brasileirao 2021. The traditional team from Belo Horizonte has had to wait a whopping 50 years to win their second league title, after the one they won in 1971 with the legendary Tel Santana on the bench.

El Galo, now trained by Cuca, has been the undisputed dominator of a championship that has ended up winning two days in advance. The victory of the Minas Gerais team is indisputable: it is the team that has played the best football, the most consistent defensively and offensively and the only one capable of maintaining sustainable performance.

The At. Mineiro has been able to make profitable one of the best squads in the country, beating Flamengo, which ends the season without a great title, and Palmeiras, who threw in the towel in the league to focus on Libertadores, who won for the second year in a row.

The attacking ‘duo’ formed by Hulk, who will end up as the competition’s gunner, and Diego Costa synthesizes quality and concentrated talent in a team where there are top-level footballers in South America like the Argentines Nacho Fernandez and Matías Zaracho, the Venezuelan Jefferson Savarino, the Chilean Eduardo Vargas or the brazilians Guilherme Arana and Allan.

With this title, the At. Mineiro breaks with the dominance of the teams of the Rio-Sao Paulo axis that had concentrated the last six editions of the Brasileirao. In this period, Corinthians added two titles (2015 and 2017), Palmeiras two more (2016 and 2018) and Flamengo had won the last two championships (2019 and 2020).

The last title of a team from Belo Horizonte was for Cruzeiro, which has played its second season in a row in Serie B, which chained the victories of 2013 and 2014.

THE LIST OF BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONS RECOGNIZED BY THE CBF

1959 – Bahia1960 – Palmeiras1961 – Santos1962 – Santos1963 – Santos1964 – Santos1965 – Santos1966 – Cruzeiro1967 – Palmeiras (Brazil Cup) and Palmeiras (Roberto Gomes Pedrosa Tournament) 1968 – Botafogo (Brazil Cup) and Santos (Roberto Gomes Pedrosa Tournament) 1969 – Palmeiras1970 – Fluminense1971 – Atlético Mineiro1972 – Palmeiras1973 – Palmeiras1974 – Vasco da Gama1975 – Internacional1976 – Internacional1977 – Sao Paulo1978 – Guarani1979 – Internacional1980 – Flamengo1981 – Gremio1982 – Flamengo1983 – Flamengo1984 – Fluminense1985 – Coritiba87 Sport and Sao Paulo1986 Cup – Copa Unia and Sao Paulo1986 – Sao Paulo Flamengo Cup 1988 – Sport Cup and Sao Paulo1986 Vasco1990 – Corinthians1991 – Sao Paulo1992 – Flamengo1993 – Palmeiras1994 – Palmeiras1995 – Botafogo1996 – Gremio1997 – Vasco da Gama1998 – Corinthians1999 – Corinthians2000 – Vasco da Gama2001 – Athlético Paranaense2002 – Santos2003 – Cruzeiro2004 – Santos Paulo2006 – Sao Paulo2007 Flame2006 – Sao Paulo202006 – Fluminense2011 – Corinthians2012 – Fluminense 2013 – Cruzeiro2014 – Cruzeiro2015 – Corinthians2016 – Palmeiras2017 – Corinthians2018 – Palmeiras2019 – Flamengo2020 – Flamengo2021 – At. Mineiro

Galo’s next goal is to win the double in a season that is already historic: on Sunday the 12th and Wednesday the 15th they play the final two-legged match of the Copa do Brasil against Ath. Paranaense, who recently won the Copa Sudamericana.