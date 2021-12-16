12/16/2021 at 08:00 CET

The At. Mineiro swept the Copa do Brasil and added his second title to his record, after the one achieved in 2014. In the two-legged final, he did not give an option to a specialist in roundtrip tournaments such as Ath. Paranaense, who this season already won the Copa Sudamericana. The Galo had already left the final sentenced in the first leg in Belo Horizonte with a final 4-0 and, in the second leg, he obtained a second victory: 1-2. The 6-1 score in both games makes explicit the superiority of the team led by Cuca.

The 2021 season has been historic for the Galo who has repeated the 2003 feat of Cruzeiro, which is his staunch rival, obtaining his particular Triple Crown that includes the Mineiro Championship, the Brasileirao (which At. Mineiro won after a 40-year hiatus) and the Brazil Cup.

The one who continues to dominate the list of winners of the Brazilian KO tournament is Cruzeiro, which has 6 titles (1993, 1996, 2000, 2003, 2017 and 2018), It is followed by the Gremio with 5 (1989, 1994, 1997, 2001 and 2016), which this season ended up descending to Serie B of the Brasileirao.

With three titles there are the two clubs with the most crooked in the country: Corinthians (1995, 2002 and 2009) and Flamengo (1990, 2006 and 2013). And then At. Mineiro with two (2014 and 2021).

Then up to ten clubs appear with a single title: Ath. Paranaense (2019), Criciúma (1991), Fluminense (2007) Internacional (1992), Juventude: (1999), Paulista (2005), Santo André (2004), Santos (2010), Sport (2008) and Vasco da Gama ( 2011).

THE UPDATED LIST OF CUP DO BRASIL CHAMPIONS

1989 – Gremio1990 – Flamengo1991 – Criciúma1992 – Internacional1993 – Cruzeiro1994 – Gremio1995 – Corinthians1996 – Cruzeiro1997 – Gremio1998 – Palmeiras1999 – Juventude2000 – Cruzeiro2001 – Gremio2002 – Corinthians2003 – Cruzeiro2004 – Saint Pauline2005 Flame2005mengo2004 – Saint Pauline2005 Flainthians2005 – Pauline2005 Flame2005menco2005 – Palmeiras2013 – Flamengo2014 – At. Mineiro2015 – Palmeiras2016 – Gremio2017 – Cruzeiro2018 – Cruzeiro2019 – Ath. Paranaense2020 – Palmeiras2021 – At. Mineiro

Like the At. Mineiro has done a double, winning the Copa do Brasil and the Brasileirao will play the third edition of the Supercopa do Brasil against Flamengo, which has been the second classified in the league championship.