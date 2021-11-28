11/28/2021 at 3:52 PM CET

Palmeiras entered the select group of the three-time Copa Libertadores champions, defeating Flamengo 2-1, with a final goal from Deyverson in extra time. The São Paulo team also managed to win two tournaments in a row (2020 and 2021), which had not happened for 20 years with the legendary Boca Juniors trained by Carlos Bianchi.

The Brasileirao teams are dominating the main South American club competition in recent editions: They already add four titles out of the last five possible, to which we must add two consecutive finals between consecutive Brazilian teams.

Argentine clubs, however, continue to dominate in the general count with 25 titles; Brazilians already reach 21, followed by Uruguayans with eight; with three the Colombians and the Paraguayans appear; and with one there are Chile and Ecuador.

The champion of champions is still the Independiente, from Avellaneda with 7 wound (1964, 1965, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975 and 1984), followed by Boca Juniors with 6 (1977, 1978, 2000, 2001, 2003 and 2007) and the third is the historic Peñarol with 5 (1960, 1961, 1966, 1982 and 1987).

Two Argentine clubs have four: River Plate (1986, 1996, 2015 and 2018), which was one step away from reaching its third consecutive final and Estudiantes de La Plata (1968, 1969, 1970 and 2009).

Palmeiras is the fourth Brazilian team to win three Libertadores titles, after Santos, Sao Paulo and Gremio.

TITLES OF THE LIBERTADORES BY CLUBS

Independent (7): 1964, 1965, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975 and 1984 Boca Juniors (6): 1977, 1978, 2000, 2001, 2003 and 2007 Peñarol (5): 1960, 1961, 1966, 1982 and 1987 River Plate (4 ): 1986, 1996, 2015 and 2018 Students (4): 1968, 1969, 1970 and 2009 Olympia (3): 1979, 1990 and 2002 National (3): 1971, 1980 and 1988 Sao Paulo (3): 1992, 1993 and 2005 Santos (3 ): 1962, 1963 and 2011 Guild (3): 1983, 1995 and 2017 Palmeiras (3): 1999, 2020 and 2021 Cruzeiro (2): 1976 and 1997 International (2): 2006 and 2010 Atlético Nacional (2): 1989 and 2016 Flamengo (2) : 1981 and 2019Racing (1): 1967Argentinos Juniors (1): 1985Colo-Colo (1): 1991Vélez Sarsfield (1): 1994Vasco da Gama (1): 1998LDU (1): 2008Corinthians (1): 2012Atlético Mineiro (1): 2013 San Lorenzo (1): 2014

THE UPDATED LIST OF THE LIBERTADORES CUP CHAMPIONS

1960 – Peñarol (URU) 1961 – Peñarol (URU) 1962 – Santos (BRA) 1963 – Santos (BRA) 1964 – Independent (ARG) 1965 – Independent (ARG) 1966 – Peñarol (URU) 1967 – Racing (ARG) 1968 – Students (ARG) 1969 – Students (ARG) 1970 – Students (ARG) 1971 – National (URU) 1972 – Independent (ARG) 1973 – Independent (ARG) 1974 – Independent (ARG) 1975 – Independent (ARG) 1976 – Cruzeiro ( BRA) 1977 – Boca Juniors (ARG) 1978 – Boca Juniors (ARG) 1979 – Olimpia (PAR) 1980 – National (URU) 1981- Flamengo (BRA) 1982 – Peñarol (URU) 1983 – Guild (BRA) 1984 – Independent ( ARG) 1985 – Argentino Juniors (ARG) 1986 – River Plate (ARG) 1987 – Peñarol (URU) 1988 – National (URU) 1989 – At. Nacional (COL) 1900 – Olimpia (URU) 1991 – Colo-Colo (CHI) 1992 – Sao Paulo (BRA) 1993 – Sao Paulo (BRA) 1994 – Vélez Sarsfield (ARG) 1995 – Gremio (BRA) 1996 – River Plate ( BRA) 1997 – Cruzeiro (BRA) 1998 – Vasco da Gama (BRA) 1999 – Palmeiras (BRA) 2000 – Boca Juniors (ARG) 2001 -Boca Juniors (ARG) 2002 – Olimpia (PAR) 2003 – Boca Juniors (ARG) 2004 – Once Caldas (COL) 2005 – Sao Paulo (BRA) 2006 – International (BRA) 2007 – Boca Juniors (ARG) 2008 – LDU (ECU) 2009 – Students (ARG) 2010 – International (BRA) 2011 – Santos (BRA) 2012 – Corinthians (BRA) 2013 -At. Mineiro (BRA) 2014 – San Lorenzo (ARG) 2015 – River Plate (ARG) 2016 – Atlético Nacional (COL) 2017 – Gremio (BRA) 2018 – River Plate (ARG) 2019 – Flamengo (BRA) 2020 – Palmeiras (BRA) 2021 – Palmeiras (BRA)

Palmeiras will be the representative of Conmebol in the next edition of the Club World Cup, in the United Arab Emirates and will play the Recopa Sudamericana 2022 against Ath. Paranaense, champion of the South American Cup.