Microsoft is updating its products to the new Windows 11. If you want to take the leap and need a computer now, Amazon sells one of this brand at a very low price.

Windows 11 is here, and also with some features that for now have been proven quite good and stable, all the more reason to update a compatible computer if you have it. If not, you always have the option of switching to one that can be updated, something recommended especially if you were thinking of changing your PC in the short term.

It is recommended because precisely now there is no shortage of cheap laptops, on sale at Amazon and other stores on the occasion of Black Friday, which has advanced its offers several days. One of the models with the best value for money is neither more nor less than from Microsoft, and that is always a guarantee. We are talking about the Microsoft Surface Laptop GO that Amazon sells for only 529 euros.

Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft’s lightest laptop, ideal for teleworking and studying. With camera enhancements for video calls, full keyboard, instant power on, fast charging and all-day battery life.

It has, for example, a 12.4 “screen and Full HD resolution, in addition to several specifications that guarantee maximum fluidity of the operating system, such as a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and a high-speed SSD.

Although it comes with Windows 10, as soon as you turn it on you can update to Windows 11 and enjoy its many new features.

Its weight is only 1.11 kg, ultralight of the ultrabook type perfect if you want a versatile computer that you can take to university or work without problems.

These are its main technical specifications:

Screen size: 12.4 “Screen resolution: Full HD Weight: 1.11 kg Processor: Intel Core i5-1035G1 RAM memory: 8GB DDR4 Storage: 128GB SSD Operating system: Windows 10 (upgradeable)

Although there are many other models of laptops with Windows that are cheaper, they are usually of Chinese origin and have little support in Spain, in addition to not having a Ñ key, to name a drawback.

The main cheap alternative when buying a laptop today are Chromebooks, which have come strong in the last two years, with quite competitive prices aimed at attracting users among students.

