The Mexican influencer and comedian once again gave people talking on his social networks, because after the celebration of the Formula 1 (F1) Grand Prix, in which the pilot Sergio “Checo” Pérez obtained a place on the podium, thus becoming the first Mexican who stepped on third place in the international motorsport competition.

In this context, Chumel Torres used his social networks to share a photograph in which the national leader of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) party, Mario Delgado Carrillo, and what seems to be the panelist Estefanía Veloz, who a few years ago criticized to the attendees of the world automobile championship race, which is why he had a clash via Twitter with the driver of El Pulso de la República.

In 2019, the also activist unleashed an intense debate on social networks, after using the term “pigmentocracy” during the broadcast of the program “Punto y Contrapunto” on Foro TV after commenting on the return of F1 to Mexico. “Yes it is a fifi activity for the cost of tickets (…) Formula 1 is an event to gather among the upper class that can afford that,” said Veloz.

Thus, Chumel Torres tweeted, ironically, the following message: “Pigmentocracia, they were right.” This after the morenista and the panelist supposedly attended the event. In addition, the national leader of the cherry party congratulated the pilot through his official Twitter account, a social network in which Internet users attacked him for the criticism that the discussion about the republican austerity of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) raised. and Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo for not contributing public money to the event.

“Very good Mario! Congratulating Checo is talking about inclusion, no more divisions in our country! There are no easy sports ”,“ Damn opportunist, but you belittled the Mexican grand prize for being elitist and fifi, as always the 4T swallowing your words and actions ”and“ But you wanted to cancel Formula 1 in Mexico ” , were some of the comments that Mario Delgado received in his Twitter post.

However, there were also Internet users who attacked the activist through this same social network. “So this is the pigmentocracy that my precious love Estefanía Veloz used to talk about”, “According to her, a pure blue-eyed güerito was going to Formula 1 and that’s why it didn’t matter (and it was even a duty) to eliminate it. Swallowing toads as always “and” Pure pigmentocracy over here, “wrote Twitter users.