There is a certain uproar in science due to the sudden appearance of a subject that has been dormant since the 90s of the last century.

In 1994, the Mexican theoretical physicist Miguel Alcubierre published an article in the magazine Classical and Quantum Gravity in which he raised the possibility of a trip at a speed greater than that of light, known as hyperluminal, capable of taking us to the Pole Star to take tea and bringing us home for dinner with the family.

Until then, this possibility had only been raised in the field of science fiction and was part of the technology included in the famous television series Star Trek, which began in 1996.

Alcubierre proposed in his article that hyperluminal travel could be achieved by creating a space-time warping bubble within which the spacecraft should be located.

Time bubble

Time bubbleIn his mathematical speculation, Alcubierre suggested that space-time could be conserved inside that hypothetical bubble, but that on the outside its dilation would move away the starting point on the one hand, while on the other it would bring the destination point closer.

This metric would not violate any physical law, since the speed of light would not be exceeded inside the bubble and the alleged crew members would not be affected by variations or pressures in the bubble environment.

This system devised by Alcubierre was called “Warp Drive”, also known as bending motor, a technology that has so far been in the field of speculation, due both to current technological limitations, and to the enormous amount of energy required for its development, which in some equations would be higher than all the energy contained in the universe .

Although in 2012 some NASA scientists announced that they were working on the feasibility of travel by curvature, on a small scale and in the laboratory, what is really significant in this story is marked by an article published last summer in the European Physical Journal.

First prototype

First prototypeThe lead author of this article is Harold White (Harold G. The “Sonny” White), a 2006 NASA award-winning aerospace engineer, well versed in the Alcubierre Metric, and promoter of advanced propulsion projects.

White is currently working on a project for the US DARPA agency on the mysterious Casimir effect, a force contained in a vacuum that is nonetheless experimentally measurable.

Observing models of the Casimir effect, White discovered similarities with the geometry of the Alcubierre bubble and proposed, in the aforementioned article last July, a potentially revolutionary experiment that could create a prototype for a real warp drive motor.

Although the article went unnoticed then, it began to resonate a month later due to an intervention by White at the Propulsion Energy Forum, organized by the Limitless Space Institute.

More details

More detailsAnd the uproar was amplified this December, when White further explained his proposal to defense and technology magazine The Debrief, according to which the situation regarding the possible construction of a superluminal ship has actually changed with White’s latest proposal. .

To continue investigating in the field of the practical curvature of space-time, White proposes to carry out an accessible experiment at a modern technological level, based on the Casimir effect.

He proposes to build a Casimir cavity, similar to the Alcubierre bubble, with a diameter of one micrometer (one thousandth of a millimeter), to experimentally test the small-scale viability of a warp drive in the laboratory.

Challenge to science

Challenge to scienceWhite encourages (almost challenges) the scientific community to develop this experiment, which he is currently unable to undertake as he is engaged in other DARPA research, and promises to attempt the creation of a hyperluminal ship prototype when he finishes his work at DARPA. .

White warns in The Debrief that this does not mean that we are close to building a fully functioning warp unit, since much more science needs to be done to achieve this, but that his proposal represents a first step towards the first implementation of the Alcubierre bubble, almost 30 years after its first formulation.

