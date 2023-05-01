UPS Forza NT-1002C 1000VA: ideal to protect your equipment and your work

Did you run out of electricity and couldn’t save your work? That won’t happen if you invest in a good UPS. courtesy of CSByte.cl We bring you this review. Attentive! That this equipment will save you in many situations.

In simple, a UPS protects your computer from voltage changes and also provides power for a short period of time after a power outage, which will allow you to not only protect your computer from shock, but also save your work in time.

force

A high-level team, at a reasonable price

We tested the Forza NT-1002C 1000VA UPS. The equipment provides efficient battery management. It is a highly durable equipment, since it has a battery self-verification system, which maintains the optimum performance of the UPS year after year. It is designed to detect any anomaly before causing major failures.

force

In fact, it has full protection against irregularities in electrical voltage. Becoming an essential equipment in areas characterized by frequent voltage fluctuations: this function guarantees the supply of pure and stable power to the loads.

This UPS instantly activates battery mode on the UPS when there is no AC utility power. Protecting your equipment and data.

force

It also has a system for automatic disconnection of electricity when the temperature of the transformer rises too much. It is a great solution and in CSByte It is priced at $78,200 CLP (just under 80 USD).

General data