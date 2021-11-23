The internet’s collaborative slang dictionary is attracting a lot of people’s attention for its definitions of proper names. Many raise self-esteem and others are very funny.

We have all searched at some time for the meaning of our name. It is one of those things we do when we are bored and sometimes they have epic or biblical meanings, although others are the name of a flower, a place or an event. There are people who have even made a living from the meaning of names.

Although perhaps what you have not done is look up your name in Urban Dictionary. This web page is a place where people can establish definitions of words. It is used for normal words, but also for a more street language that you may not find in a common dictionary.

Recently some bored Twitter users have looked up his name on Urban Dictionary and well, they have found something they were not expecting. Instead of finding the typical meanings of his name, they have come up with some pretty adorable definitions.

Niiiiiiice…. pic.twitter.com/UiMp9X9L9b – Tat2b (@ TheRealTat2B) November 23, 2021

A large number of names have meanings in which it is ensured that whoever is called that is the best person in the world or a friend without equal. Some entries even claim that they are the best kissers.

You can find definitions of all kinds and some are even fun. On Twitter you can find several examples that demonstrate the variety of meanings there are, all of them perfect to boost your morale.

“Show us your name on @urbandictionary” pic.twitter.com/8N3lviOjxv – Adam Richman (@AdamRichman) November 23, 2021

From common names to some more modern ones, it’s easy for you to find yours. In fact, each name usually has several definitions and you can choose the one you like the most.

Although not everyone wants to know your results. While some people posted their results on Twitter, others responded by saying that nobody was interested.

Nobody cares what your name means on urban dictionary I hope ya know that 🤣 – Phil McGucci (@justintaughtya) November 23, 2021

Be that as it may, it is a fun game that you can do with your names or with the ones you want. Maybe you will cheer someone up by sending them the link of their name.

If you want to try, you just have to enter urbandictionary.com and write the name you want in your search engine. You will surely discover something that will make you smile.