Julio Urías has reached his second consecutive start with little effectiveness. The NL’s winning leader in the 2021 MLB regular season has failed to shine equally in the postseason. But does it really depend on him what happened or has the factor “Dave Roberts” been a determining factor in his poor performance?

In the regular season Julio Urías pitched 12 times with four days off, 17 with five and one with seven. In none of his 32 starts did he have to come to the box to carry out any paperwork in less time than it took for his arm to completely recompose itself.

Sabermetry is not the Holy Grail.

I can’t understand what Julio Urías is doing throwing in this game and the effort to force its use. From my point of view, D.Roberts has been claiming his job as Manager, but this time I don’t agree. #Dodgers #Postseason – Fernando Álvarez (@FerAlvarez) October 18, 2021

Already in the postseason, the Mexican pitcher and for many heir to Fernando Valenzuela, has had a more intensive job, perhaps unnecessarily. We had previously explained why Julio should never have been in the box in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves. Handler Dave Roberts brought him in to do a relief for which he had other options, even left-handed, in the bullpen and justified it by saying that Urías had not yet made the bullpen (colloquially known as letting go of the arm) between starts.

Your job is done! 🙋‍♂️ Julio Urías 🇲🇽 leaves the hill after signing the following work 🆚 @ Braves👇 🔥 5.0 IP

💥 8 H

🏃🏻‍♂️ 5 R

🚶🏻‍♂️ 2 BB

🍫 3 K

🚀 3 HR

👤 25 Rivals

🛣 4 Roles

☁️ 5 Fly

✋ 92 P (64 S) 2nd game of his career in which he allows 3 home runs # Postseason # Team643 pic.twitter.com/STEiClUF2W – 6-4-3 (@ 643Network) October 21, 2021

This meant that Julio did not have his more than usual five days off for the fourth day of the Championship Series. His 185.2 innings were walked as a starter, so his arm and his physiology adapted to regain optimal conditions in a constant period. In game five of the Divisional Series, Urías had his second shortest start of the entire season with 59 pitches, and it was noticeable in his last few moments that he was not managing his pitching correctly.

I mentioned it in #ElSportsBar of @Clubhouse

“Julio Urías probably doesn’t have a good opening. The pitchers’ work cycles, rhythms or routines must be respected.”

This has had an effect on both Max Scherzer and Urías. # Dodgers #BattleATL #Postseason – Fernando Álvarez (@FerAlvarez) October 21, 2021

Today the average speed of all his pitches was below that of the season. He used 92 pitches for five innings (18.4 pitches / EL) while the regular season average was 15 pitches / EL. While the percentage of strikes called and swines missed was bordering on acceptable (30%), they put 20 balls in play, and his ratio of pitches per hitter struck out was 30.66. This ratio in the season was 14.28.

Translating, today Julio struck out one batter every 30.66 pitches while this season he struck out every 14.28. 18.12% of his pitches in the season were put into play and tonight 21.73.

Obviously the worst opponent Julio Urías has faced in the postseason is called Dave Roberts.