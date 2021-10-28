10/28/2021 at 8:07 AM CEST

. / Houston

It was known that the prominence of Latin American players would be decisive with the Houston Astros in the World Series that they play against Atlanta Braves and they showed it in the second match of the best of seven match, who won the tie 7-2, tying at 1.

The Mexican starter José Urquidy who worked five solid innings, the Venezuelan second baseman José Altuve who hit a four-corner hit and the young center fielder, the Dominican rookie José Siri, with his speed and aggressiveness, which ignited the attack of the Astros, they were the perfect combination for victory.

Only 24 hours earlier the Astros were incompetent even to score against pitcher Charlie Morton, who had a broken right ankle and will be out for the remainder of the World Series, but this time they regained form at the decisive moment. Urquidy (1-0) dominated from the mound with six hits, a home run and two runs, and retired seven via strikeout. On the way to victory, the Mexican made 74 pitches, of which 55 traveled to the strike zone, and dropped his ERA at 3.60 after facing 21 rival batters. Urquidy, who had previously pitched just 1-1 / 2 innings this postseason, gave the Astros a safe start and became the first Mexican pitcher to record his second World Series win as a starter.

While every member of Atlanta’s lineup had a hit in Game 1, this time seven of the nine Astros hit, and even the only ones who didn’t hit, third baseman Alex Bregman and designated hitter Yordan Álvarez, of Cuba. scored or drove in a run, while on the clubs, Altuve (1) regained form and power and hit a four-corner hit in the seventh inning, with no teammates on the road. Altuve was in charge of representing the attack when coming out of a losing streak, hitting two extra-base hits. The second of those was his 22nd career postseason home run. The home run is tied with Puerto Rican Bernie Williams for second all-time behind Manny Ramírez, who had 29. In the top of the seventh, Altuve caught the streamer from relief Drew Smyly and knocked the ball out of the field. hitting a 114-meter hit over the top of left field, with no outs in the episode. Altuve traveled five times to the batter’s cage and had contact with the ball twice, drove in a run and hit the register twice. The Venezuelan, in addition to reaching the plate with his homers, scored the first run of the game driven by a sacrifice fly through third baseman Bregman’s center field that made the game go from the start on the Astros side, They outplayed some Braves who suddenly lost efficiency and concentration.

The speedy Siri, who made his debut just Sept. 3, then reached base with an infield hit, for outfielder Kyle Tucker to score the run that put the hosts ahead. Siri became the first player to make his debut in or after September to have produced a World Series run that year.

The Braves, who tend to stick to the fundamentals of the game, were erratic. Puerto Rican outfielder Eddie Rosario threw to a busy third and the ball went into foul territory, for Siri to run home. Siri stayed on the plate, enjoying a moment she thought would never come. Stuck in the minors since 2013, the emotional 26-year-old outfielder now has a brilliant performance on his resume. Nothing less than in the World Series.

Cuban designated hitter Yordan Alvarez twice traveled to the batter’s box and hit the register once in the sixth inning. Puerto Rican shortstop Carlos Correa was 1-for-4, Cuban first baseman Yuli Gurriel rolled into short stops and was able to push Álvarez to the buzzer. Puerto Rican catcher Martín Maldonado connected once in four dates with the pitcher, drove in a run in the second inning with a single, sending the accountant to Gurriel, and scored a single on ranger Michael Brantley in the second inning.

The Braves had catcher Travis d’Arnaud (1) with a solo homer in the second inning against Urquidy. Curaçao second baseman Ozzie Albies hit once three times, and Cuban designated hitter Jorge Soler was 1 for 4. The loss charged starter Max Fried (0-1) in five innings by allowing seven hits and six runs, he walked and struck out six batters.

The third game of the series is played on Friday at the Atlanta field, which will raise Ian Anderson as its starter. The Astros will start with Venezuelan Luis García.