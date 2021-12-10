Related news

Although the world has known her for her character in La casa de papel, in Spain Úrsula Corberó has been known since she was 19 years old and he would arrive at our homes on time each week with the Physics or Chemistry series. It may be because of this, because we have seen her grow as an actress, that her brilliant stint on The Tonight Show, the hit NBC show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, has sparked a unanimous applause on social media and a feeling of spanish pride rare.

The perfect pronunciation in English, his self-confidence before one of the greats of American television, his naturalness explaining the now famous anecdote with Madonna on board a plane and his ability to grow while being in the same place that thousands of stars have occupied at the that she surely admires, has made us see her with her mouth open and Twitter has not missed the opportunity to fall at her feet.

From early in the morning of this Thursday the name of Úrsula Corberó has been at the top of the trend list. Hundreds of thousands of people have been retweeting the video in which the Spanish actress recounted how Madonna had looked into her eyes on a Los Angeles-Madrid flight with a stopover in London before recognizing her and telling her how much she likes the series, something that left her speechless:

. @ Ursulolita & @Madonna ran into each other on a flight that ended with Madonna recovering her passport! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/d8zOTUiapw – The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 9, 2021

However, Corberó has not only climbed to the trending topic because of the video itself, but also because of the thousands of reactions it has aroused and that we could summarize in one: national pride. A wave of proud tweeters – in keeping with the tradition of valuing our people more when they are valued, in turn, abroad – have dusted off patriotic memes and their kindest adjectives for boast of compatriot in the network.

Thus, the “English perfect” that the actress has spoken during the interview has been the most talked about of the day, but the tweeters have also remembered its beginnings and have valued the triumph of a Spanish series in the world cinematographic fiefdom that is the United States. These are some of the tweets that have praised the Catalan’s passage through NBC:

When #LCDP started, Úrsula Corberó barely spoke English. He told us that his role in ‘Snatch’ was learned by phonetics.

And now we have her in Fallon speaking English perfectly, joking … That is to be a STAR and a PROFESSIONAL 💖💖💖pic.twitter.com/PCv7LSv7Ra – Álvaro Onieva (@AlvaroOnieva) December 9, 2021

‘La casa de papel’ may like more or less, but that Úrsula Corberó goes to the Jimmy Fallon show shows the cultural impact that a Spanish series has worldwide and is incredible news. pic.twitter.com/rRFVJ2zW78 – 📺 about the movies 🎬 (@lodelaspelis) December 9, 2021

A whole generation has known Úrsula Corberó for her role as Ruth in physics or chemistry and now look at her there, on the Jimmy Fallon show … I don't know why, but I'm proud of this woman

The person who talks to Jimmy Fallon in PERFECT English is the Spanish actress @ursulolita. If only for that, our country should be proud of her today. And wish him the best of professional careers. It deserves it. https://t.co/nDJMOT1gzx – Juan Luis Tena (@juanluistena) December 9, 2021

Úrsula Corberó is “brand Spain”. https://t.co/qtm1Lus4wV – Gonzalo Bonet (@GBCLopi) December 9, 2021

She, for her part, has shared several tweets of the program on Twitter, once again showing off her humility and great sense of humor.

