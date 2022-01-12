Key facts:

There are at least 30,315 bitcoin ATMs in the United States.

The US accounting authority claims that bitcoin is used illicitly to facilitate crime.

Under the guise of alleged cryptocurrency transactions related to human trafficking and drug trafficking, the United States (USA) accounting authority recommended that market supervisors require the exact location of the thousands of bitcoin ATMs. (BTC) in that country.

The US Government Accountancy Office (GAO) released a report this week detailing that, according to its research, “virtual currencies are increasingly being used illicitly to facilitate human and drug trafficking ”.

To affirm that, the office said it had reviewed documentation and data from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), which explains that between 2017 and 2020, the number of suspicious activity reports related to these crimes involving cryptocurrencies grew from 252 to more than 1,430.

Interestingly, the GAO admits that the data from the agencies used to link bitcoin to these crimes “cannot be captured consistently,” as the agencies “may lack complete data when assessing or reporting on the illicit use of virtual currency in the world. trafficking in persons and drugs ”.

Even so, they insist that cryptocurrencies, because of their anonymous nature, “can attract the use of criminals to avoid detection when they pay for illicit activities”, despite the fact that, in most cases, a transaction can be tracked. In fact, there are companies that have dedicated themselves fully to this activity, such as Chainalysis.

There are more and more bitcoin ATMs around the world / Source: GAO.

Agencies «face challenges»

The GAO, while highlighting that there are federal agencies that require prior registration of bitcoin ATMs in order to operate, suggests that they “face challenges.”

This is the case of FinCEN, a body that, according to the accounting authority, does not request reports from specific ATM locations to responsible companies, since they are not obliged to do so.

According to the GAO, this “limits the ability of federal agencies to identify ATMs in areas that have been designated as high risk for financial crimes and that could involve human and drug trafficking.”

Bitcoin ATMs are present in most US states / Source: CoinATMRadar.

However, they note that bitcoin ATMs are generally placed in “convenience stores and other places.”

And what do they raise?

As stated above: the full location.

According to the GAO, if there is information on the location of these ATMs, investigations could move faster, since crimes allegedly related to bitcoin ATMs are of “priority concern” for them. This is how they put it:

Reviewing registration reporting requirements and taking appropriate action, as necessary, to better identify individual ATM locations by operator, could help federal offices identify high-risk ATM operators to monitor compliance, at the same time that it improves the information that the police have available to identify potentially illicit transactions. US Government Accounting Office

To accomplish this, GAO recommends that FinCEN, among other things, review virtual asset service operator registration requirements, where exchanges and companies responsible for ATMs enter.

Then, invite FinCEN director Ken Blanco, to require ATM operators to submit locations, including the physical addresses, of the ATMs they own or operate. This should be registered with the federal office that monitors financial crimes. And if you are already in the list, you must update the information.

The United States, the country with the most ATMs

That the GAO wants to further regulate the existence of bitcoin ATMs in their country is not surprising. Above all, if it stands out that, in today’s sun, that is the nation with the highest amount of ATM.

The United States is the country with the highest number of bitcoin ATMs / Source: CoinATMRadar.

This is confirmed by CoinATMRadar, which shows that the US currently has 30,315 active bitcoin ATMs, or what is equal to 87.7% of the global total.

Penetration has been so great that there is a state in the North American country with more than 3,800 ATMs. It is about Maryland, the US entity with the largest number of ATMs. Where there is less quantity is in New Orleans, with 3 of these devices.

But the trend is up and the US is likely to remain the leader in the number of bitcoin ATMs., with more of these electronic devices being installed throughout that country. It remains to be seen how quickly FinCEN acts.