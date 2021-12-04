

Ukrainian activists during a protest against President Volodymyr Zelensky for his interest in negotiating with the pro-Russian separatists.

WASHINGTON – The United States intelligence services consider that Russia plans to increase its military presence on the border with Ukraine up to 175,000 troops with the potential objective of invading that country next year, according to US media indicated this Saturday.

“Russia plans a military offensive against Ukraine as early as early 2022 with twice the strength of what we saw this spring during last spring’s Russian exercises near the Ukrainian border, “he told the Washington Post, the first to access these new intelligence reports.

Moscow has again been mobilizing troops on the border with Ukraine in recent weeks amid growing concern from Washington and Kiev.

Specifically, the US intelligence services, which have satellite images of these movements, point to the transfer of about 175,000 Russian troops, along with equipment and artillery.

Biden and Putin will talk by phone this Tuesday

This revelation comes at the same time that the Kremlin announced that US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a telematic conversation on Tuesday, an appointment that has not yet been confirmed by the White House.

On Friday, Biden announced that he is preparing “a series of measures” to defend Ukraine in case Putin decides to launch a military attack.

Ukraine aspires to join NATO as the best defense mechanism against the threat of the Kremlin, which annexed the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and openly supports the pro-Russian separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Likewise, Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned this week that Washington and its allies would hit Moscow with heavy economic sanctions if it decides to attack Ukraine, after meeting in Stockholm with the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov.

Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov confirmed on Friday that, in addition to the “unsatisfactory” state of bilateral relations and the implementation of the cybersecurity and strategic stability agreements reached in Geneva, both leaders will also address the international situation.

In particular, the current crisis in Ukraine, but also the situation in Afghanistan, Libya and Syria, and the Iranian nuclear program.

