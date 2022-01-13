A group of banks backed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) of the United States, reported that they are planning to launch their own stablecoin or stablecoin.

The association, called the USDF Consortium, is made up of several financial entities such as: Synovus Bank, which is ranked 48th on the list of the largest banks by assets in the United States, along with New York Community Bank, FirstBank and Sterling National Bank.

The stablecoin, dubbed USDForward (USDF), is based on the public Provenance blockchain and adheres to the country’s regulatory standards, according to a statement released by the consortium.

“The availability of USDF on a public blockchain means that in addition to business-to-business and peer-to-peer money transfers, banks and their customers will be able to use USDF for a wide range of applications,” the group notes. Some of the use cases mentioned are bill paying and supply chain financing.

It should be noted that the banks They did not specify if the USDF reserves will also be backed by the FDIC. They assure that one of the objectives of the group is to increase the membership with more banks for this year.

As specified in the letter, the intention is to be an alternative to stable coins issued by companies. In recent years, stablecoins have emerged as a possibility to protect savings, as they are a type of digital asset designed to maintain a stable value at parity with the dollar or other fiat currency, unlike bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

And, apparently, the banks want a portion of that market, not inconsiderable, that reaches USD 171,000 billion. This sector is largely dominated by companies like Tether (USDT) with a capitalization of $ 78 billion, followed by Circle’s USDCoin (USDC) with $ 44 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Banks in the United States want to participate in a multi-billion dollar market led by the company’s stablecoin Tether (USDT). Source: Stock Adobe.

Some for and some against stablecoins in the United States

The announcement by US-based banks suggests that some regulators approve stablecoins, even as other government agencies have noted that stablecoins are approved by regulators. stablecoins can present certain risks.

One such claim was made by Boston Fed Chairman Eric Rosengren in June of last year. Rosengren included Tether and other stablecoins on a list of “challenges to financial stability,” as reported by CryptoNews.

In the same vein, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the United States Department of the Treasury indicated that the growth of stable currencies has been such that they consider them a systemic risk for the dollar and the US economy.

In contrast, some US bodies, including the FDIC, which backs the USDF Consortium initiative, have said that stablecoins could become a common means of payment in the future, but should be regulated to mitigate risks involving.

According to the FDIC and other agencies, the use of stablecoins for traditional payments could soon increase, both at the individual and institutional level.