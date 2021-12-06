

Massie is a member of the House of Representatives for the state of Kentucky.

The member of the House of Representatives for the Republican Party, Thomas Massie, was the target of criticism after tweeting a photo armed, like the members of his family under a Christmas theme through his Twitter account.

“Merry Christmas! PS: Santa, please bring ammo“Reads the controversial tweet from Massie, representative of Kentucky, while he appeared armed, as well as his family members.

This image came to light on social networks after different violent events resulting from mass shootings in the country.

This has sparked different comments to the contrary, including from parents whose children have lost their lives in mass shootings at schools, CNN reported.

“Since we are sharing family photos, here are mineWrote Fred Guttenberg, father of one of the victims of the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, orchestrated by Nikolas Cruz.

“One is the last photo I took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried from the Parkland school shooting,” Guttenberg added.

. @ RepThomasMassie, since we are sharing family photos, here are mine. One is the last photo that I ever took of Jaime, the other is where she is buried because of the Parkland school shooting. The Michigan school shooter and his family used to take photos like yours as well. pic.twitter.com/MsQWneJXAp – Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 4, 2021

For his part, Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquín also died in Parkland, also criticized Massie’s tweet, calling it “unpleasant.”

Four days before Massie’s tweet carrying guns with his family, a shooting occurred at Oxford High School in Michigan, where four people were killed and seven more were injured at the hands of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.

In addition, the minor’s parents face four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting, while Ethan was formally charged with murder, terrorism, among other charges.

The Michigan events have been the deadliest in educational institutions since eight students and two teachers were murdered in May 2018 at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas,

According to information from CNN, There have been 48 shootings in educational institutions in the United States this year, 32 of them from August 1 to date.

