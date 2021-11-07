11/06/2021 at 21:08 CET

.

The first Chinese citizen extradited to USA for espionage charges has been pleaded guilty of an attempt to theft of trade secrets, as reported by the US Department of Justice. The condemned, Yanjun Xu, has been found guilty of two counts of conspiracy and attempt to commit economic espionage, and two counts of attempted theft of trade secrets, what it can mean a maximum penalty of 60 years in jail and fines amounting to about four million euros.

According to court documents and evidence presented, as of December 2013, Xu used various aliases to target specific companies in the United States and abroad “which are recognized as leaders in the field of aviation“. The spy identified experts who worked for the companies and recruited them to travel to China, often initially on the pretext that they were traveling to give a presentation at a university.

Aviation engines

According to the court, Xu took advantage of these relationships to “attempt to steal technology related to GE Aviation’s exclusive aircraft engine fan, which no other company in the world has been able to duplicate, to benefit the Chinese State “, has indicated the Department of Justice. Xu, who ended arrested in Belgium in 2018 when trying to contact an employee.

“This is an act of economic espionage sponsored by the State of the People’s Republic of China designed to steal American technology and put Americans out of work. For those who doubt China’s aims, we are facing a wake-up call,” he said. declared the Deputy Director of the FBI, Alan Kohler Jr. “They are stealing American technology from us for their economic and military benefit,” Kohler Jr. has denounced.