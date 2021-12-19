Now the credit unions of the United States, better known as FICU, can work with services related to the crypto market, thanks to an update of the regulatory framework.

In a letter published on December 16, the National Administration of Credit Unions of the United States, indicates that now the country’s credit unions can establish relationships with third-party cryptographic asset services.

Thanks to approval, customers of these organizations can now buy, sell and hold unsecured digital assets.

Conditions are still being established so that cooperatives can bridge their clients to cryptographic services. For now, they can refer their clients to these services, as long as the risks are similar. In addition, logically, they should be useful and related to the business activities of the FICU.

Cooperatives will not be limited to which services their clients can send, it is at the discretion of the organization, although they must carry out due diligence.

It is worth noting that other US regulators, such as the SEC, FinCEN, and the CFTC, have authority over trading activities related to crypto assets, and credit unions should be aware of this.

Greater exposure to the crypto market in the United States

With this approval, now the crypto market will be more exposed in the US stock market, as around 39% of the population of the United States are members of credit unions.

This adds to a good number of ways that US institutions have to interact with crypto assets.

In September 2020 the OCC allowed banks to operate with stable currencies. Recently, the SEC issued statements assuring that banks can act as custodians of business assets.

In Texas, the possibility was approved for banks in that state to store cryptographic assets of their clients.

The Fed, OCC and FinCEN all suggested in recent statements that the relationship between banks and crypto markets will be perfected in 2022.

The interest of the US in increasingly structuring the regulatory framework for the crypto market is quite clear.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related