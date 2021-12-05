

Negotiations to try to restore the nuclear agreement are going through a murky moment.

WASHINGTON – The United States showed its disappointment with Iran on Saturday in the seventh round of negotiations on the restoration of the 2015 nuclear agreement, while warning that it will not allow Tehran to slow down the dialogue while advancing its nuclear program.

This was indicated in a telephone press conference by a US official, who requested anonymity, when commenting on the result of the meetings that take place in Vienna (Austria).

“We cannot accept a situation in which Iran accelerates its nuclear program and slows down its diplomacy.“Said this source.

The official warned Tehran that “if it chooses to accelerate its nuclear program, as it appears they have done, then there is less time to resuscitate the agreement,” known by its acronym JCPOA.

He also stressed that the rest of the international community increasingly aware of the fact that Iran is taking an inconsistent position as his supposed “stated” goal of returning to the pact.

The reaction of the United States, which participated indirectly in the seventh round of negotiations, coincides with that expressed by diplomatic sources from the three European countries that are part of the dialogue: Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced Wednesday that Iran has stepped up its nuclear program by producing more enriched uranium with more modern equipment at an underground plant, violating the terms established by the nuclear agreement.

The government of former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 the pact signed between Iran and Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and Germany, and the United States itself, and reimposed sanctions against Tehran.

After a year of “strategic patience”, Iran responded with the production of more uranium and purity than allowed in 2019, and this year it reached a level of 60%, closer to the limit necessary for an atomic bomb (90%). .

After Joe Biden’s arrival at the White House in January, new negotiations began between Iran and the six signatory great powers, and the teams from those countries will meet again next week in Vienna.

