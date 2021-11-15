11/15/2021 at 18:27 CET

The American Fund 777 Partners, based in Miami, acquired this Monday the Genoa, the oldest club in Italian football, nine times league champion. The Dean of Calcium was founded in 1893.

The Genoese club reported on the acquisition: “The operation for the sale of Genoa CFC was closed on Monday. The 777 Partners fund is the new owner of the oldest club in Italy. Professor Alberto Zangrillo entered the board of directors and is the new president. ” Zangrillo, director of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, became the 46th president in the history of Genoa.

777 Partners acquired 99.9% of the shares of Genoa, according to data added by local media, and ended the ownership of businessman Enrico Prezioni, who had saved the club from bankruptcy in 2003 and who had signed players such as Argentine Diego Milito or Italian Brazilian Thiago Motta. Preziosi, despite losing ownership of the club, He continues to serve on the team’s board of directors.

Genoa is currently coached by Ukrainian Andry Shevchenko, former Milan or Chelsea player, among others. Nine times champion of Italy, although the last title dates back to 1924, Genoa has lost prominence and He is now fighting for permanence, occupying the seventeenth place in Serie A. A single victory, six draws and five losses are Genoa’s balance in the domestic competition.

An operation reminiscent of Newcastle

The situation of the emblematic Italian club is reminiscent of that of the Newcastle, which has also changed owners in a delicate sporting situation. In fact, the magpies hold the penultimate position of the Premier with five draws and six defeats.