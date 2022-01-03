

Cardona acknowledged that between 5% and 10% of school employees will not be able to attend on Monday because they are infected.

Photo: Michael M. Santiago / .

WASHINGTON – The Secretary of Education of the United States, Miguel Cardona, assured this Sunday that the objective is to keep the schools open for students to attend in person., although he acknowledged that there may be some problems at the beginning of the year due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

“We have been very clear: our expectation is that schools are open full time for students to come in person. We remember the impact of last year’s school closings, “Cardona said in an interview on Fox television.

However, Cardona acknowledged that there may be problems “especially this week” when students plan to return to classes after the Christmas holidays.

Specifically, he indicated that the latest data indicates that between 5% and 10% of school employees They have reported that they will not be able to go to educational centers because they are infected on Monday.

Cardona insisted on the effectiveness of vaccines, available in the country for those over 5 years of age, noting that where “vaccination rates” are high, there are fewer disruptions “in schools.

Several US school districts have, in fact, delayed back-to-school days for all students and teachers to take pre-school testing.

The United States is experiencing a record of COVID-19 infections with the arrival of the Omicron variant, with about 400,000 a day in the last week.

Faced with the increase in COVID-19 cases, intensive care (ICU) bed occupations increased from 16,761 to 18,058, according to a report from John Hopkins University.

Also, almost 59% of coronavirus cases in the United States are caused by the Omicron variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Certainly there will be many more cases because this is a much more transmissible virus than Delta“, Alerted the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

