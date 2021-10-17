United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the second largest mortgage lender in the United States, abandons its project to accept payments with cryptocurrencies.

This announcement comes just a few weeks after UWM said that through a pilot plan, it would start offering a cryptocurrency payment option.

In fact, Pontiac, Michigan-based United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) made its public debut in January through a merger with Gores Holdings IV, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). And, it began testing crypto payments in August.

Apparently, home buyers in the United States are not interested in paying their mortgages in Bitcoin.

UWM’s main plan

To recall, in August the mortgage lender UWM indicated that it planned to accept payments in cryptocurrencies. They would start with Bitcoin (BTC), but they were looking into Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.

In particular, in a conference call on the company’s second quarter results, Mat Ishbia explained his plans to accept cryptocurrency payments this year.

“We are excited that hopefully this year, we can actually execute the plans before anyone else in the country.”

According to the CEO of mortgage lender UWM, Mat Ishbia: “Let’s walk before we run. But at the same time, we are definitely a leader in technology and innovation. And we are always trying to be the best and the leader in everything we do.

“We are evaluating the feasibility and requirements in order to accept cryptocurrency to satisfy mortgage payments.” – @ Mishbia15 – United Wholesale Mortgage (@UWMlending) August 16, 2021

United Wholesale Mortgage will no longer accept cryptocurrency payments

In effect, CEO Mat Ishbia now pointed out to CNBC that after trying it out, the company decided it wasn’t worth it.

“As we said last quarter, we were going to consider accepting cryptocurrencies. And test it to see if it is a faster, easier and cheaper solution.

Specifically, Mat Ishbia, expressed: “Due to the current combination of incremental costs and regulatory uncertainty in the crypto space. We have come to the conclusion that we are not going to extend beyond one pilot at this time.

By the way, UWM, to see how the plan would work, experimented with three types of cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin), with several different borrowers. Successfully accepting your first crypto mortgage payment in September and five more in October.

But, according to Ishbia, the demand was not there. Stating that borrowers liked it and said it was great. Although having the option to transact in cryptocurrencies was not a factor.

“There wasn’t enough demand at the end of the day to go too far.”

However, United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) could use your project again in the future, if a sufficient number of borrowers finally take an interest.

“As cryptocurrencies become more common, we can activate them any day. Now we know how to do it.

Ultimately, this testing process helped the company be the first to make this type of transaction happen. And prepare UWM to be available once cryptocurrency transactions become something that propels the organization forward.

I say goodbye with this phrase from John McAfee: “You can’t stop things like Bitcoin. They will be everywhere and the world will have to readjust. The governments of the world too.

