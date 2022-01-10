

The list of Nicaragaua officials sanctioned by the US increased a few hours before Daniel Ortega took office in his fifth term.

Photo: OSWALDO RIVAS / . / .

The United States Department of the Treasury reported on Monday the new sanctions against six Nicaraguan government officials, a few hours after the questioned president of that country, Daniel Ortega, begins his fifth term after a “fraudulent” election for Washington on last November 7.

Among the officials affected is the Minister of Defense, Rosa Adelina Barahona, who also received restrictions in coordination with the European Union (EU), which also imposed new sanctions on Ortega’s circle on Monday.

In a statement, the Department of State sets out the list of people who will be subject to these restrictions for being officials of the Government of Nicaragua or for having served as officials of the Government of Nicaragua at any time as of January 10, 2007.

–Bayardo De Jesús Pulido Ortiz He is a brigadier general and head of the personnel and cadre department of the Nicaraguan Army and a member of the board of directors of the Military Institute of Social Welfare (IPSM).

–Bayardo Ramón Rodríguez Ruiz He is a major general and chief of the general staff of the Nicaraguan Army and a member of the IPSM board of directors.

–Rosa Adelina Barahona De Rivas She is the Minister of Defense of Nicaragua and a member of the IPSM board of directors.

-Celina Delgado Castellón She is the deputy general director of TELCOR and a member of the board of directors of the National Electricity Transmission Company (ENATREL) on behalf of TELCOR.

-Nahima Janett Díaz Flores is the CEO of TELCOR.

-Ramón Humberto Calderón Vindell is a retired major general, former chairman of the board of directors of the Nicaraguan state oil company Petróleos de Nicaragua, and chairman of the board of directors of ENIMINAS.

Among the sanctioning measures, the Department detailed that “all property and interests in the property of these persons that are in the United States or in the possession or control of persons of the United States are blocked and must be reported to OFAC” .

He also explained that by OFAC regulations, transactions by US persons or those within the United States that involve any property or interest in the property of these persons are prohibited.

Finally, he clarified that the sanctions imposed “are not intended to be permanent” and that, on the contrary, their elimination can be carried out for individuals and entities that take “concrete and significant measures to promote democracy” in Nicaragua.

The US Treasury Department sanctions 6 officials from #Nicaragua: from the Ministry of Defense, the Nicaraguan Institute of Telecommunications and Mail (TELCOR) and the Nicaraguan State Mining Company (ENIMINAS). https://t.co/lUJVP3InK7 – Paulo Abrāo (@PauloAbrao) January 10, 2022

You may also be interested in:

– “Not like dictatorship”: the US hopes that Nicaragua will return to the OAS

-USA. threatens more sanctions on Nicaragua after “undemocratic” elections

–Biden sees “a pantomime election” in Nicaragua; threatens to take action