

In a statement, Antony Blinken criticized that the “repression and electoral manipulation” by the Nicaraguan Executive took away any “real meaning” of the vote.

Photo: Al Drago / .

On the occasion of the elections in Nicaragua held this Sunday, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, pointed out that “they denied the Nicaraguan people a real vote” and emphasized that the United States will continue to support “the right to democracy.” of the inhabitants of that country.

Blinken added that the US will continue to use diplomatic measures, as well as sanctions to promote the “accountability” of the “accomplices” of the Government of Daniel Ortega, as reported by the State Department in a statement.

“We will continue to use diplomacy, coordinated actions with regional allies and partners, sanctions and visa restrictions, as appropriate, to promote the accountability of accomplices in supporting the undemocratic acts of the Ortega-Murillo government,” he says.

He also noted that “the United States joins other democracies in the region and around the world in condemning this subversion of democratic norms.”

The letter says that “while Ortega and Murillo may remain entrenched in power, Nicaragua’s undemocratic election does not and cannot provide them with any democratic mandate to govern.”

For the most part, the international community does not recognize the results of this Sunday in Nicaragua, due to the incarcerations, persecution, repression and the number of exiled “rivals”, however, despite this and according to the electoral regulatory media of Nicaragua, Ortega obtained 75% of the votes and secured his fifth term.

At least seven were the presidential candidates of the opposition who are currently in prison, accused of “treason.”

For his part, US President Joe Biden called the Nicaraguan elections “pantomime not free, not fair, and certainly not democratic.”

