This time there was no miracle for Europe. On the contrary, a very painful and hard defeat, a full-blown beating, historic in that the final result (19-9) surpasses the negative record of 1981 at Walton Heath (18.5-9.5). USA. started with a substantial advantage after the foursomes and fourballs (11-5) and in the 12 singles this Sunday in the Whistling Straits from Kohler (Wisconsin) enforced it by recovering, and in what way, the Ryder Cup. “This is a special day. My players came with a specific mission, it is a young team, I wanted them to enjoy and they have delivered,” he said. Steve Stricker, yankee captain.

The winning point (14.5-6.5) was achieved Collin morikawa in the 18th drawing in a beautiful and highly contested match with Viktor hovland (Bravo for the Norwegian) but the final score, with several games still on the field, could do a lot of damage to Europe (the projection was 20-8). The truth is that Stricker had by far a better team than Europe. A Europe with four players over 40 years old and only 5 in the top 25 of the world ranking for the 12 of the American team, with an average age of 29 years.

Padraig Harrington, European captain (he will not go down in history either because of his decisions or because of his leadership and he will undoubtedly be very ‘touched’ after this rapist) he put all his heavy artillery in the first six games because of what if the flute and the scoreboard sounded It was all blue in the first holes because there was still some chance of victory, but the fact is that not a rehabilitated Rory McIlroy, author of the first European point before the Olympic gold in Tokyo Xander Schauffele (3 and 2), was able to drag the rest, including the Spanish Jon Rahm and Sergio García, a slipstream from hole 1 of his rivals, the rookie Scottie scheffler (win by 4 and 3) and the bomber Bryson DeChambeau (3 and 2).

Basque and Castellón lost their two singles after having endured Europe in the foursomes and fourballs. Rahm’s start of the game was especially tough: four birdies by his rival in the first four holes and only a certain respite on hole 5, which Jon won after Scheffler went into the water in a clear strategy failure and left the score at 3 down for Spanish.

There was no way, however, to scratch anything against the American, very solid and without opening any door to Barrika throughout the match, who little by little gave ground and lowered his arms past despair and frustration. Neither the shots to the green were accurate nor did the putt work like the previous two days. The 4 up on the 11th hole was practically lethal for Rahm, totally helpless before the recital of one of the six ‘rookies’ of the USA team. The game was sentenced at the 16th hole. A tough defeat for Jon without a doubt with how well he had done on Friday and Saturday.

Another European horse was the best player in the history of Ryder, Sergio García, with 28.5 points added and 25 games won, more than anyone. But symptomatic was his beginning of confrontation with DeChambeau, the 2020 USA Open champion, who drove the crowd crazy with a galactic drive that ended the ball on the green at hole 1 and then putt for eagle-2. With three down, Borriol went through the first nine holes, on his tenth Ryder and with six team victories to his credit. From there to the end, Sergio tried to take the match as far as possible, but to no avail.

Stricker put up three early rookies and four powerful aces in the following matches. A show also the beginning of the day of Patrick Cantlay, the ‘bone’ that Rahm cannot gnaw in the FedEx Cup and that this Sunday the Irishman suffered in his flesh Shane lowry, also powerless before the gale of good shots and plugged putts (two months ago that one has not failed) from the American. He won 4 and 2.

McIlroy’s tears

Thus, little by little, making defeat a very painful and humiliating agony, the Americans were imposing their law (victories of Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, undefeated with 5 victories, full of the former world No. 1, for the second European victory at the hands of Ian Poulter, who remains undefeated in the singles) to take his fourth Ryder at home (1999, 2008 and 2016) since they achieved their last victory in Europe (1993). In fact, of the last 12 editions, Europe had won 9.

And it is that for the first time in a long time the USA had that feeling of team, without stars, leaving out players like Phil Mickelson and Patrick Reed, they all went together, and with very young and ambitious people, a new batch of great players with a great future, the Ryder deservedly won because they did everything much better during the week than the Europeans.

And who knows if this tough European defeat will change the dynamics of the competition and the US, which has regained pride after also tough defeats, begins a new era of clear group dominance. There will be time for reflection on the European side, which in two years will seek revenge and revenge in Marco Simone in Rome (Italy).

To see McIlroy cry like a child when he finished to say that “I am proud of the whole team, of the captain and vice captains. It has been a very hard week but I do not change it for anything and the boys and girls who have seen us I would tell them that there is nothing like the Ryder and the Solheim “was the European epilogue to a Ryder to forget, already.

THIRD DAY

INDIVIDUAL

Rory McIlroy (Eur) to X. Schauffele (USA) 3 and 2

Patrick Cantlay (USA) to Shane Lowry (Eur) 4 and 2

Scottie Scheffler (USA) to Jon Rahm (Eur) 4 and 3

B. DeChambeau (USA) to Sergio García (Eur) 3 and 2

C. Morikawa (USA) and V. Hovland (Eur) tie

D. Johnson (USA) to Paul Casey (Eur) 1 above

B. Koepka (USA) to B. Wiesberger (Eur) 2 and 1

Ian Poulter (Eur) to Tony Finau (USA) 3 and 2

Justin Thomas (USA) to Tyrrell Hatton (Eur) 4 and 3

Lee Westwood (Eur) to H. English (USA) 1 above

T. Fleetwood (Eur) and J. Spieth (USA) tie

D. Berger (USA) to M. Fitzpatrick (Eur) 1 above

TOTAL INDIVIDUALS: USA-Europe 8-4

TOTAL RYDER CUP: USA-Europe 19-9