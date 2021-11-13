Zack Steffen to start in USA vs. Mexico World Cup Qualifier. (Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch)

Another edition of the USA vs. Mexico rivalry will go down in Cincinnati on Friday night with the USMNT hoping for an edge in the World Cup qualifier.

Friday night presents a huge opportunity for the US Men’s National Team to make another statement against Mexico.

The USA men beat their southern rivals in the CONCACAF Nation’s League and the CONCACAF Gold Cup earlier this year. Now they’ll face off in a World Cup Qualifier.

Mexico has 14 points as the top team in qualifying for the Qatar World Cup so far. The USMNT is second with 11 points, followed closely by Canada with 10. Panama sits fourth with eight while Costa Rica has six. Jamaica, El Salvador and Honduras bring up the rear.

The United States needs to be one of the top three teams at the end of qualifying to ensure their spot in the ultimate tournament. A win over Mexico would put them one step closer. A lose could open the door for disaster.

What time is the USMNT game today

The USMNT will kickoff against Mexico at 9:00 pm ET or 6:00 pm PT. at TQL Stadium, the home of FC Cincinnati.

What channel is the USMNT game on today?

You can watch all the action on ESPN2. If you’re looking for the Spanish-language broadcast you should turn to Univision / TUDN.

What is the USMNT starting 11 today?

Neither lineup has been officially released, but some on social media have leaked expected squads.

The XI that @USMNT plans to face the Mexican National Team in Cincinnati: Zack Steffen, Robinson, Zimmerman, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Brenden Aaronson, Timothy Weah and Ricardo Pepi – Salvador Pérez (@YoSoyChavaPerez) November 12, 2021

🇺🇸🤜🏻💥🤛🏻🇲🇽 This is the 11 headline that the Tri would jump with tonight in Cincinnati !!! The issue of the right-wing central raised many doubts for Tata Martino … Moreno is not 100 percent. In the end he tried everyone, but apparently the Cata is holding the hand !!! @ TUDNMEX @TUDNUSA pic.twitter.com/a0O9kMusCM – Gibran Araige (@GibranAraige) November 12, 2021

How to watch USA vs. Mexico World Cup qualifier

Date: Friday, Nov. 12

Time: 9:00 pm ET

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Venue: TQL Stadium

TV Info: ESPN2, Univision and TUDN

Live Stream: Watch ESPN and FuboTV

Streaming options are plentiful for the USA vs. Mexico game. Watch ESPN will have the live stream if you have a television provider login. If not, FuboTV is a good option with their seven-day free trial available.

Other means to watch the game can be found by searching for the soccer subreddit community.