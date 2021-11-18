

SNAP recipients use an EBT card to pay for food.

Since last October, millions of Americans received a larger check for SNAP food stamps following the entry into force of a 21% increase in federal aid.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced last August that recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on average will receive about Additional $ 36.24 or $ 1.19 per day. A family of four, could get up to $ 835 a month, compared to the current high of $ 782.

The increase, which will impact about 42 recipients of the program, is the result of a reevaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan (TFP), whose data is used to calculate the amount of SNAP benefits.

The current price of food and the dietary and nutrition guidelines were some of the elements considered at the time of making the evaluation.

“The increase has the potential to positively impact the lives of individuals and families who receive SNAP benefits by giving them better accessibility to healthy foods while food prices continue to rise. Although this is a historic increase, those who have been receiving SNAP benefits for the past year and half of this may not notice the change because the emergency benefits that have been distributed during the pandemic, “said Allison Jones, from Legal Aid Society, in writing for Main Street Nashville.

The lawyer refers to the emergency funds that the USDA began to distribute in April 2020 at the maximum benefit level. By January 2021, the federal government implemented a 15% increase in SNAP benefits as a result of the approval in Congress of the “American Bailout Plan.”

Regarding the most recent increase received, this made possible through the 2018 Farm Bill and President Joe Biden’s January 22 Executive Order empowering the Department of Agriculture to conduct the review.

“It is the first time that the purchasing power of the plan has changed since it was first introduced in 1975, reflecting notable changes in the food market and consumer circumstances over the last 45 years,” the federal agency said. in a statement on its website.

This increase is particularly important to alleviate food insecurity which is exacerbated in the months when schools are closed.

Family of four in NY will receive up to $ 835 per month

Different states have been reporting on the scope of the expanded aid in the wake of the review.

In New York, for example, the maximum benefit for a family of four increased from $ 680 to $ 835. In total, almost three million households would be impacted by the rise.

Governor Kthy Hochul indicated that the increase in funds will provide low-income families with healthier foods.

“Now more than ever, New Yorkers are seeing their food money stretched to the max, which in turn, forces them to select cheaper, but much less nutritious, foods,” Hochul said in a statement in late September. “This long-awaited increase in benefits will give households in New York State the purchasing power to buy nutritious food, which in turn will ultimately lead to healthier outcomes,” added the official.

