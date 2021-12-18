If you want to know how you can make a photo or video that you have on your Android mobile phone float on any screen you want, you should keep reading, because we are going to tell you about it. You’ll see how easy it is.

To get you to play a video or see an image that we have on our Android, you must install an application that we are going to talk to you about right now.

Anything to PIP It is valid for content that we have saved on our smartphone, but also that of other apps, the browser and even with Google Drive.

This system to see a floating window on the mobile screen is called IPI (Picture In Picture) and there are already some applications that have it incorporated.

But until now there was no way to have all the photos or videos regardless of which program you created them to admire in this mini window.

What can we use it for?

To feel as comfortable as possible with the PIP functionality, we must have a more or less large screen, because if this is not the case, the window will look excessively small.

Even so, it can be of good use to be able to participate in two contents at the same time on our Android mobile.

Anything to PIP will already be in charge of reproducing the floating window, whether it be a video, which can be seen in operation at the same time that we are in another part of the system, such as a photo.

The truth is that although the app we are talking about is quite new, the truth is that it works quite well to have so little time, being able to open any type of video or photo from our mobile and thus reproduce it in a floating window.

It runs quite smoothly, something that is always a problem in the first editions of any app, but here has been perfectly integrated. It is clear that there is room for improvement, however, the truth is that in general, all its operation is extremely satisfactory.

Another of the things that we liked the most is that it is very simple to understand, without great fanfare when it comes to interface design, but being a highly intuitive app and that nobody is going to need any type of manual to use it, since it has barely 3 initial buttons.

How does Anything to PIP work?

As we have already commented lines above, it is extremely simple use this application to ensure that we have a floating screen of the videos and photos that we want, no matter where they came from.

Once we are inside the app, we realize the extreme comfort in terms of operation, along with a minimalist and simple interface.

Is freeAlthough for 0.99 euros you can have the premium version, however, as we say, with which it costs nothing we have everything we need right now.

To use it, you just have to follow a few simple steps, after downloading it from the Google Play Store:

We open Anything to PIP. Once it is open, it is time to incorporate the images or photos that we save in the gallery or in Google Drive. On the main screen we have three options such as Pick Image or video, Settings Y Unlock Pro. As you may have imagined, what we have to do is click on Pick Image or video. After that, what we have to do is choose the video or photo that we want to appear in the floating window within our device. Once the choice is made, we will see how to pass to a window that is practically all blank, except that the upper part says Pick Image or video (to put another file) and Close (to close it). The one we must look at is the icon that is in the lower right, which has the symbol of a rectangle and inside it another one of black color, all in a orange button. By clicking on it, we will see how what we have already appears selected in a floating window and we can continue browsing the entire phone, always contemplating what we have placed in Anything to PIP. This window can be moved where we need it most, something that is really interesting so that it bothers us as little as possible when we are using it. If you are done to admire the video or photo, you just have to click on the floating window itself and mark the X that comes out at the top right of it. This way the window will disappear. If you want to put another, then you should press one cogwheel that appears in the floating window, as you return to the main menu.

Usefulness of this app

Assuming that it is an extremely simple application to handle, its utility is good, since it can serve us for various purposes.

For example, we are looking at an Android tutorial that we have downloaded in a video, we can see the video and do it on our mobile at the same time. Or we can be observing a review of a Xiaomi Pad 5 or a test of a vehicle and at the same time see on the official website how much money it costs.

It is true that there are apps, such as the native YouTube, that perform this same task. But in most of the applications that allow the PIP system, it is done for only that app, while Anything to PIP can do it with any video, photos and even the ones we have on Google Drive.

That is why this application is so advisable, because we managed to have the floating window at our disposal for everything we have on our mobile, a power that you imagined did not exist, well, here it is.

If you have tried this new application, tell us what you think in every way, that is, in interface, operation, ease, stability and purpose, on our social networks, we are happy to read your opinion.