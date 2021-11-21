If something is clear to us today, it is that there are possibly applications for everything and for all tastes. Well, if at any given moment we do not have a keyboard and we need to write on our computer, we will be able to do it through the mobile, that is, the smartphone will be our keyboard and mouse.

Maybe we forgot the keyboard on a trip or it just doesn’t work for us and we urgently need to type something on the computer. It can also happen that a key has been damaged and if that is the or the s, to give you two examples, it will be difficult for us to express ourselves in Spanish. Have you noticed the number of words in those two letters?

Well, we must not despair, since there is a way by which our smartphone will become the keyboard and mouse of our PC.

It is a very good solution for extreme cases in which we urgently need these two peripherals.

Index of contents:

What do we need exactly?

In order to carry out this task, practically any Android smartphone that we have at home will serve us, since the app that we are going to use has a very wide compatibility.

With that our smartphone has Android 3.0 or higher It is worth to us, although it is convenient that it is moderately current, for that of the connection speed and lag.

Obviously we are going to need a app, which will be installed on the smartphone and its client version on the Windows computer (there is also a version for Mac).

The smartphone and the computer must both be on the same WiFi network, since if they are not, it will not work for us.

And nothing else, from here on what we have to do is follow the steps that we are going to indicate.

Mobile app

The first thing we have to do is install a free app on the mobile called Remote Mouse and that is present in the Google Play Store.

Although we are going to focus on the Android version, it also has compatibility with devices such as the iPhone or iPad.

The installation is the same as that of any other app, that is, we go to our store, click on install and the application will automatically become part of the smartphone.

We also have to install the program on the computer, but this time it must be the client, either for the Windows or macOS operating system.

To install on the computer it has no secret, it will download the executable file, which we must open and press on Next as the different windows appear, so that at the end it already tells us that it is installed on the hard drive of our PC.

Synchronize smartphone and computer

The first thing that we must remind you, although we have already put it lines above, is that both the smartphone and the computer must be connected in the same WiFi network,, because if not, nothing we do will work.

Once this is declared, we must do the following:

We have to know what is the IP address of our computer or generate a QR code with the same. We have these two solutions in the tool for Windows that we have installed before (Remote Mouse), since if we open it we will see how tells us what our IP address is and next to it we have a button that says Show QR Code where we create a QR code with said information. Now is the time to go to the mobile application. If it detects the computer, we just have to click on it, but if it does not detect it, we must find it ourselves. For that we must click on the + button at the top right of the screen and then choose whether we put the IP address by hand or if we want you to read a QR code. Once this is done, the connection between both devices will be made and your smartphone will become a touchpad or keyboard, depending on what you choose at the top right of the screen.

The final conclusion about Remote Mouse is that it is a very easy tool to synchronize with the computer, very simple to use and that it does not have any type of delay between what we write or how we move the mouse and what appears on the screen.

Obviously in keyboard mode, the bigger the smartphone screen, the more freedom we will have to type.

Two things must be taken into account:

The first is that we must configure the phone so that never turn off screen or that it is at least on for the longest possible time. If the screen is turned off, the keyboard stops working and should be turned on again. Second, we should have the charger closeSince the screen is continuously on and operated remotely, the battery will discharge very quickly, so at a certain point we will have to put it on the power grid.

Other alternatives

There are very similar alternatives to Remote Mouse that may also be your liking and that you can try, if the app that we have shown you does not convince you.

All they work in a similar way and the biggest change is in the interface, so you can try them without having the slightest problem with the connection with the computer.

WiFi Mouse: this is an application extremely similar to the one we have seen lines above. The interface is somewhat different, but the operation is the same, so it will be more a matter of taste. Mobile Mouse Remote– In addition to keyboard and mouse functions, this app also has drawing and handwriting options. There is a paid version that extends some more function and also provides control of an app directly. PC Remote: this application is designed more to make the smartphone serve as a game controller, however, it also has the ability to be used as a keyboard or mouse. It works really great and in the same way as Remote Mouse.

Now you know how you can make your smartphone a keyboard and mouse for your computer, in addition to knowing various apps to be able to run it, it is time for you to try it.

Which one did you like the most? You can tell us on our social networks.