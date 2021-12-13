WhatsApp: Users could lose access without prior notice

Recently, they have revealed that millions of users WhatsApp users could lose their account without prior notice, something that undoubtedly has millions of users of the application.

WhatsApp, the most famous instant messaging application on the planet, has a very clear objective, it does not want anyone to use any alternative or modified version of its platform and, to achieve this, it promises to take action strict.

It is for this reason that millions of users could lose their account without prior notice and even permanently.

And as the company reported recently, this can happen at any time without warning.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: Trick to hide the “Writing” of the app

And it is that unfortunately there are more and more who choose the cloned versions that allow you to visually customize and add extra tools that the original WhatsApp does not allow, such as sending more photos, hiding some actions and the ability to respond automatically, something that was added by Meta in one of the latest updates.

The famous messaging platform, which has more than two million users worldwide, has between eyebrows the versions most used by the public such as GB WhatsApp, WhatsApp Plus and WhatsApp Delta, imitators created by third parties.

Those who dare to choose them run the risk of being excluded from the original service under new rules.

In principle, the company will send a message to the “sanctioned” in which it will indicate that they are temporarily banned, which can mean a problem for users, who may need the service to contact friends and family.

If you received a message in the application stating that your account is “temporarily banned”, this means that you are probably using an unsupported version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp application, “they clarified.

It is worth mentioning that they remarked that clones reduce the security of chats because they are linked to third-party applications, despite having other more desirable characteristics.

Thus, one of the attractions for WhatsApp users is that it provides higher levels of security than text messages and some other messaging applications and unfortunately they cannot guarantee that cloning applications offer the same level of security.

Unsupported applications, such as WhatsApp Plus, GB WhatsApp, or applications that claim to move their WhatsApp chats between phones, are altered versions of WhatsApp. “

It is important to note that users who continually use cloned applications may end up with a permanent ban, but most people will have a temporary one.

Conversations, in the case of a permanent ban, could be eliminated forever.