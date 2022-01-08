Law firms Moskowitz and Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen have filed a class action lawsuit against cryptocurrency trading platform Voyager Digital, for charging hidden fees and making false promises. This was communicated on January 4.

The lawsuit was filed in Miami federal court by attorneys Stuart Z. Grossman, Rachel Furst, and Adam M. Moskowitz. On behalf of their clients, they stated that litigation could result in more than $ 1 billion in compensation for Voyager users.

Mark Cassidy, who is one of the plaintiff users, stated that he decided to use Voyager’s platform to buy and sell cryptocurrencies because it was promoted as “100% commission-free.” However, he later noticed that the company was engaging in “shady practices” to discount money through wide bid and ask price margins.

Upon careful investigation, Cassidy found her suspicions to be weighty enough and approached Grossman Roth Yaffa Cohen for professional legal help, which she felt was correct. Law Firm Reported Fee-Free Policy for Trading Cryptocurrencies Is False and “it takes advantage of the naivete of the clients”, since it warns that it has “secret rates”.

Attorney Stuart Z. Grossman said exchanges, like Voyaner, take advantage of the lack of knowledge about cryptocurrencies to inflate fees. Source: youtube.

Lawyers Say Voyager Has Hidden Fees, Like Other Cryptocurrency Exchanges

The firm alleges that the broker targets beginning investors with false and misleading promises to get their trust and money. As proof, he shared a lecture Voyager did five years ago promoting to low-income people how easy it is to make a profit by investing in cryptocurrencies.

In addition, he pointed out that “in most cases they exceed the rates disclosed and the commissions charged by their competitors.” “They’re basically scamming people into small pieces.”said Cassidy, who revealed that as a first-time cryptocurrency investor, he has backed away from this practice for fear of losing money.

As CriptoNoticias reported, this is not the first time this has happened in the ecosystem. Users of different platforms, such as Binance, Bitfinex, and Poloniex, have also made similar public allegations about hidden fees when trading bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

In fact, attorney Rachel Furst mentioned that in addition to Voyager, she is also facing a lawsuit against the Robinhood exchange for failing to report its actions transparently. The Grossman law firm, which has been defending legal cases since 1988, said it prides itself on standing up to Voyager for its deceptive practices.

Interestingly, attorney Adam M. Moskowitz communicated that if, before mid-March 2022, Voyager eliminates its illegal practices and provides adequate information to its cryptocurrency users, his firm will not collect its fees in the case.

But nevertheless, so far the accused company has denied committing illegal practices. Michael Legg, Voyager’s communications director, told Bloomberg that the accusation is “absolutely false and without merit.” He also stated: “We hope to deal with this matter through the appropriate legal channels.”