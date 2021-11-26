Ridley Scott’s latest film, The House of Gucci – 73%, is out in theaters now, so don’t miss out. It tells the story of Maurizio Gucci and his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, who plan the murder of their former partner, Maurizio, at the hands of a hit man. It is based on the book The Gucci House: A Sensational History of Murder, Glamor and Greed, written by Sara Gay Forden, and is set in Italy. The film stars Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, and stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino in supporting roles. Leto is undoubtedly an important part of this story, since his participation in the film is fundamental and his transformation on the screen has surprised many.

It has been known for some time that Jared Leto He is a rare celebrity, as several of his actions have led him to be considered a peculiar person. This time, the actor is the center of attention due to a comment he made in a recent interview with iD, in which he summarizes part of the process he went through to play his character of Italian origin, Paolo Gucci. This comment is already being criticized, as several consider that the actor described everything using stereotypes related to Italian nationality. These were the words of Leto:

I did it all. By the middle of the movie, I was already inhaling lines of arrabbiata sauce. It had olive oil instead of blood. Really dig into everything this time. If I had a skin biopsy, it would come out like Parmesan cheese! This is my love letter to Italy. There was a lot of work and preparation, and yes, I had an Italian accent, I enjoyed it and hugged it, and I lived in that space as much as I could and for as long as possible. I climbed up to that creative cave and out of there through the bowels and intestines to the esophagus of the one and only Paolo Gucci.

The actor and singer has gone through several situations that have placed him in the headlines of many news, since gaining so much weight for the film Chapter 27, which caused him gout and put him in a wheelchair, giving strange things to his Suicide Squad mates – 25%, putting on contact lenses for Blade Runner 2049 – 88% who left them legally blind, and even missed the start of the pandemic by going to meditate for two weeks in an isolated place with no communication in the desert. It is because of situations like this that we are not surprised that Jared take everything you do to the extreme, although this time, it seems that your comment was a little out of place.

In the tape we can see Leto completely unrecognizable thanks to the prosthetics and makeup that contribute to the characterization that the actor needs to play the character and fit the plot. Many have praised the transformation of Jaredincluding one of his castmates, the acclaimed actor Al Pacino, praised his performance, considering him a genius.

Remember that House of gucci has already hit theaters so you can enjoy a story full of ambition, crime and drama. Regarding the comment of LetoIt only remains to see the film for ourselves to determine if the creative process that the interpreter describes had such good results and helped him to obtain such an Italian nature.

