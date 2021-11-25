Change in this stage of Usman Garuba in the G-League. In his third game he played a bit more relaxation, an attitude perhaps too timid for the company ahead, than in the previous two. The Madrilenian came to debut without failure in the shots on the first day and to put the winning cap on the second, but the upward trend has not been maintained. Against Austin Spurs their Rio Grande Valley Vipers were once again a cyclone and show that in the western part of the development league they are the complete opposite than in the major league. 134-99 and in the standings there is a 6-0 round that leaves a good taste in the mouth of this Texan team.

The bad news for Garuba is that, being a competition where many players go to show off individually, their business card should be more in line with the previous two matches than this one. He played 28 minutes and started at the power forward position, but prioritized being attentive in defense to launching into attack on his own. 5 points (2/2 from the field, 1/3 from the personal) to which he added a dozen rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block.

The Spurs, where Josh Primo is being tested in a similar way to Usman Garuba, only held out for a quarter. In the second they came ahead, but they left with the gap open and more than ten points to close it and during the second half the distance between the two teams grew and grew until it got out of control.

The main problem for the former Real Madrid player is his group conception. The Rockets watch closely, but there are more players who stand out. Josh Christopher, also chosen in the 2021 Draft, has just come down, and in his first game he nails a 15 + 7 + 11. Nix, a former Ignite player like Jalen Green, had 24 points. Kabengele is also an interior competition for the Spaniard and he is playing very well, scoring 23 goals today. The top scorer of the night was Trevelin Queen: 27.

The Rockets are considering the continuity of coach Stephen Silas, but in what changes or not the situation in the big team Garuba must make room in the small one. The player reported upon arrival that he was surprised by how well trained they were and he must influence this, seeking his experience to get more out of it.