After his initial triumph to open the preseason, the new, young Rockets came face to face with a wall called the Miami Heat (106-113). The Floridians proved they are going to be a machine from hell, an ultra competitive block: veteran, balanced, very physical and terribly competitive. Lasted. The arrival of PJ Tucker (who defended as if it were not a friendly) and a Swiss army knife like Kyle Lowry (5 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals) greatly improves the life of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo (15 points and 7 rebounds in 14 minutes) and shooter Duncan Robinson (20 points, 5/11 on 3s). What’s more, Tyler Herro is showing signs that he has come out of the hangover of success he had in his second season (this time 24 points in 25 minutes).

The Heat go all out in the East… and the Rockets are focused on taking steps in the West. Of course, Stephen Silas’ men took advantage of the bench dance to convert a 20-point deficit in the third quarter into a tight 103-109 in the last two minutes. Without Eric Gordon and John Wall (set aside) taking selfies with fans, the new hierarchies in the Rockets became clear, led now by the trio Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr and new franchise player, Jalen Green. The number 2 of the last draft scored 20 points, captured 5 rebounds and added 3 steals in 28 minutes and with 4/9 in triples.

From the rest of the young people, different sensations. The other three first-round picks from the last draft were staggered. The Turkish center Alperen Sengun (number 16) had 18 minutes and it is clear that the Rockets want to have him as usual in the rotation. (He finished with 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists: good details in attack). More irregular it seems that it will be the presence on the track of Usman Garuba (number 23) and Josh Cristopher (24). The guard played 16 minutes and left a good taste in the mouth in the second half, when he scored his 12 points. AND Garuba, for his part, played very little (seven minutes) and already at the end, in the last quarter. He didn’t score, missed his only shot and grabbed a rebound. He had very little time to adjust to the game and that seems to be his routine for now. He will have to be patient in this NBA career start.

Aldama debuts in Grizzlies beating

Memphis Grizzlies is 2-0 in preseason after scorching Charlotte Hornets (98-128) in a game in which the score at halftime was 43-73 and after three quarters the Grizzlies starters had more points (77) than the entire rival roster (70). Most of it was good news for Tennesseans, all except perhaps the realization that their No. 10 from the last draft, Ziaire Smith, is going to have a hard time adjusting to the NBA level. Another rookie, the Spanish Santi Aldama, played his first official minutes in this preseason (He was already in the Summer League, of course). He appeared at the end, with everything resolved: seven minutes with two rebounds and a missed shot.

Otherwise, the Grizzlies’ youth movement still looks great. Without Dillon Brooks and with Kyle Anderson starting as a substitute, the Hornets were unleashed by a quintet with enormous chemistry: Ja Morant (16 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists in 24 minutes), De’Anthony Melton (11 points in 18 minutes) and Desmond Bane (19 + 6 + 3 in 20) They put the spark and the new inner couple the glue: Jaren Jackson Jr (16 points and 7 rebounds) and Steven Adams (15 + 16 and 3 assists). Jackson is leaving very good feelings, excellent news in this Grizzlies start.

In the Hornets, little thing and, yes, tremendous flashes of rookie (number 11) James Bouknight (17 points in 26 minutes). Without Mason Plumlee, Kelly Oubre or Gordon Hayward, LaMelo Ball had 13 points and 7 assists and Terry Rozier, 21 and 5.

The Sixers draw the rifle against the Raptors

After beating the Sixers well in both teams’ first preseason game, the Raptors saw how different life is if they face (not like Monday) Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris (125-113). The two referents of the Sixers (and more without Ben Simmons) not only scored (10 points for the pivot, 14 with 4 assists for the power forward) but they also allowed the shooters to shine, especially in a tremendous first half of Doc Rivers, in full adaptation to life without Ben Simmons: 71-55 and 12/23 in triples. Danny Green (11 points), Seth Curry (15), Niang (16) and an Isaiah Joe (15) that is going to hit the outside against some overwhelmed Raptors and led by OG Anunoby (22 points) and VanVleet (17).

After his initial triumph to open the preseason, the new, young Rockets came face to face with a wall called the Miami Heat (106-113). The Floridians proved they are going to be a machine from hell, an ultra competitive block: veteran, balanced, very physical and terribly competitive. Lasted. The arrival of PJ Tucker (who defended as if it were not a friendly) and a Swiss army knife like Kyle Lowry (5 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals) greatly improves the life of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo (15 points and 7 rebounds in 14 minutes) and shooter Duncan Robinson (20 points, 5/11 on 3s). What’s more, Tyler Herro is showing signs that he has come out of the hangover of success he had in his second season (this time 24 points in 25 minutes).

The Heat go all out in the East… and the Rockets are focused on taking steps in the West. Of course, Stephen Silas’ men took advantage of the bench dance to convert a 20-point deficit in the third quarter into a tight 103-109 in the last two minutes. Without Eric Gordon and John Wall (set aside) taking selfies with fans, the new hierarchies in the Rockets became clear, led now by the trio Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr and new franchise player, Jalen Green. The number 2 of the last draft scored 20 points, captured 5 rebounds and added 3 steals in 28 minutes and with 4/9 in triples.

From the rest of the young people, different sensations. The other three first-round picks from the last draft were staggered. The Turkish center Alperen Sengun (number 16) had 18 minutes and it is clear that the Rockets want to have him as usual in the rotation. (He finished with 9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists: good details in attack). More irregular it seems that it will be the presence on the track of Usman Garuba (number 23) and Josh Cristopher (24). The guard played 16 minutes and left a good taste in the mouth in the second half, when he scored his 12 points. AND Garuba, for his part, played very little (seven minutes) and already at the end, in the last quarter. He didn’t score, missed his only shot and grabbed a rebound. He had very little time to adjust to the game and that seems to be his routine for now. He will have to be patient in this NBA career start.

Aldama debuts in Grizzlies beating

Memphis Grizzlies is 2-0 in preseason after scorching Charlotte Hornets (98-128) in a game in which the score at halftime was 43-73 and after three quarters the Grizzlies starters had more points (77) than the entire rival roster (70). Most of it was good news for Tennesseans, all except perhaps the realization that their No. 10 from the last draft, Ziaire Smith, is going to have a hard time adjusting to the NBA level. Another rookie, the Spanish Santi Aldama, played his first official minutes in this preseason (He was already in the Summer League, of course). He appeared at the end, with everything resolved: seven minutes with two rebounds and a missed shot.

Otherwise, the Grizzlies’ youth movement still looks great. Without Dillon Brooks and with Kyle Anderson starting as a substitute, the Hornets were unleashed by a quintet with enormous chemistry: Ja Morant (16 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists in 24 minutes), De’Anthony Melton (11 points in 18 minutes) and Desmond Bane (19 + 6 + 3 in 20) They put the spark and the new inner couple the glue: Jaren Jackson Jr (16 points and 7 rebounds) and Steven Adams (15 + 16 and 3 assists). Jackson is leaving very good feelings, excellent news in this Grizzlies start.

In the Hornets, little thing and, yes, tremendous flashes of rookie (number 11) James Bouknight (17 points in 26 minutes). Without Mason Plumlee, Kelly Oubre or Gordon Hayward, LaMelo Ball had 13 points and 7 assists and Terry Rozier, 21 and 5.

The Sixers draw the rifle against the Raptors

After beating the Sixers well in both teams’ first preseason game, the Raptors saw how different life is if they face (not like Monday) Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris (125-113). The two referents of the Sixers (and more without Ben Simmons) not only scored (10 points for the pivot, 14 with 4 assists for the power forward) but they also allowed the shooters to shine, especially in a tremendous first half of Doc Rivers, in full adaptation to life without Ben Simmons: 71-55 and 12/23 in triples. Danny Green (11 points), Seth Curry (15), Niang (16) and an Isaiah Joe (15) that is going to hit the outside against some overwhelmed Raptors and led by OG Anunoby (22 points) and VanVleet (17).