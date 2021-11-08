The rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington left the same readings. The Nigerian is better, but the American is the only one capable of getting him in trouble. In 2019, Usman solved it with a KO, this Saturday, in the star of UFC 268, he needed to go to the cards. Won by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47 and 49-46) and he is one wins (15) behind Anderson Silva (16), who is the fighter with the longest winning streak in the UFC. One more step to enlarge his legend. “I’m the best pound for pound,” he snapped over the octagon. At 34 there seems to be no one capable of stopping him.

The match at Madison Square Garden, the two tried to change the script of the first lawsuit a bit. They connected, but also sought to take the fight to the ground. Covington pursued that facet several times, and although he touched it several times, the UFC did not count any. Therefore, Usman is still with 100% takedown defenses. Crazy. Out of the data, the first two rounds were clear for the champion, who dominated the distance. At the end of that second round, Usman connected Colby, he left with everything … but There were 20 seconds left and the monarch could not materialize.

That gave life to the aspirant. He lost the third, but in the fourth one of his virtues came out. When it is worse it is more dangerous. He hit Usman with his fists. He was not in serious jeopardy, but again he was seen to be deadly. In the fifth round the contender also commanded, spurred on by the good feelings. Still, he didn’t get any takedowns. The fight escapes him, again against the best, but Colby makes it clear that his level is high. He is the only one capable of upsetting the ‘tyrant’ of the division.

Rose Namajunas reaffirms herself against Zhang

Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili cross blows at UFC 268. .

Rose Namajunas achieved, in the co-star match of the night, a victory that elevates her as champion. The brilliant KO on Weili Zhang from the first fight might raise doubts for some, but in a 25-minute war, Rose proved her quality and gets within a win of Joanna Jedrzejczyk (They have nine like Tecia Torres and Carla Esparza and the Polish 10), who is the fighter with the most wins in the division.

The fight was a beautiful battle that was decided in the last round. In the previous four there was everything. They both connected hard and had the submission on shot (especially Zhang), but they managed to resist and move on. That hardness of both and the quality so even between the two fighters caused that a draw was practically reached in the final round. Rose took the fight to the floor and commanded, there the fight was decided, for one of the hesitant judges, the third had the champion ahead. A) Yes, Rose kept her throne by split decision (49-46, 48-47 and 47-48).

Special mention deserves the fight that opened the main card. Justin Gaethje defeated Michael Chandler by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28 and 30-27). The fight was a war from the first second. Chandler came out to cross blows and Gaethje accepted. They both made it clear that they have granite jaws, because they hit it off and neither hesitated. Fair victory for Justin, but Michael won the crowd once again. On the other hand, in the preliminaries, Chris Barnett left one of the KO’s of the night thanks to a back kick with which he knocked out Gian Villante. Barnett was born in Zaragoza, since his family (of American origin) was in the military base of the Aragonese capital. He spent his childhood there, so he maintains affection for Spain and has dual nationality and in the UFC he goes out with the Spanish flag.